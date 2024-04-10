Is Dead Space 2 remake cancelled? EA issues official clarification

EA has finally shed some light on the recent rumors regarding the supposed cancellation of the highly-requested Dead Space 2 remake from EA Motive, the studio behind the phenomenal Dead Space remake in 2023. Dead Space 2 is easily one of the most influential and best horror experiences of the last decade, right alongside the likes of Resident Evil 4, Silent Hill 2, and of course, Amnesia The Dark Descent.

As such, it's understandable why fans might get a little upset over the rumors of the sequel's cancellation. However, it seems the rumors weren't the whole truth, with EA finally issuing their official clarification on the Dead Space 2 remake's cancellation.

EA shuts down the rumors surrounding the Dead Space 2 remake rumors

The official clarification regarding the Dead Space 2 remake comes courtesy of IGN, who were informed by an EA spokesperson that there's "no validity to this story (the Dead Space 2 remake rumors)."

The cancellation rumors originally came from Jeff Grubb, who noted that EA Motive was working on concepts for the sequel's remake, but the project for "canceled/shelved" because of the lackluster sales of the original remake.

Expand Tweet

The Dead Space remake might not have been the multi-million dollar smash-hit that other EA IPs like FIFA (now FC), Battlefield, and Apex Legends, but calling its sales "lackluster" is a bit of a stretch. While EA never released the sales figure for the remake, the game did top the best-sellers chart in the month of its release last year.

Additionally, the Dead Space remake's overwhelmingly positive critical reception, as well as the game frequently going on sale on both consoles as well as PCs, has only resulted in more sales since the game's January 2023 release.

The Dead Space remake might not have treaded new grounds with its gameplay or world design, but the way EA Motive handled the source material, while also adding the well-needed quality-of-life updates, made it one of the best horror games of last year, right alongside the Resident Evil 4 remake.

It's no wonder why fans are clamoring for the remake of Dead Space 2, especially after EA Motive showcased its capabilities at modernizing an old classic while also keeping its core untouched.

Expand Tweet

Unfortunately, Dead Space fans will have to wait a bit longer to get any official announcement regarding the potential Dead Space 2 remake, given EA Motive is currently hard at work on their other immediate projects (including Iron Man and Battlefield), as confirmed by Dead Space remake developers Roman Campos-Oriola and Phillipe Ducharme.