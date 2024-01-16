Is Halo Battle Royale canceled? New rumors suggest otherwise

Recent rumors suggested that the Halo Battle Royale, a.k.a. Project Tatanka, was reportedly canceled. That said, new reports have emerged that suggest otherwise. Previously, in an episode of the XboxEra podcast, it was discussed that the spin-off battle royale title was canceled after being years in development. This news was picked up by several reputed publishers, claiming that the title was canceled.

Be that as it may, XboxEra recently shed light on the issue, claiming that the discussion was misinterpreted.

XboxEra clears rumors about Halo Battle Royale being canceled

As mentioned earlier, Halo Battle Royale was seemingly canceled. However, this was merely a discussion on an XboxEra podcast and didn't confirm the news. It became an issue when other reputed sources in the industry picked up the news and reported the game to be canceled while citing Shpeshal_Nick, from XboxEra.

To shed light on the rumors, here's what XboxEra's Jon "Sikamikanico" Clarke had to say on their official website,

"What’s hilarious to me, and certainly a big surprise to Nick, is that this was a simple conversation, on the show, where we talking about someone else’s discussion on a podcast"

They further added:

"What’s really depressing in all of this is that we’re discussing someone else’s discussion, and all the headlines at the other end are effectively “Nick Baker reports Tatanka cancelled.” This is factually wrong. If we had corroborated, verifiable evidence and detail on this, I think it’s pretty likely we’d do a report ourselves. We don’t, so we haven’t. There’s a reason it’s just a discussion on the podcast"

They finally signed off from the post by stating:

"The thirst for clicks continues, but not from us."

Project Tatanka is an unannounced project from Certain Affinity, which is reportedly in the works with 343 Industries to bring fans a battle royale shooter based on the Halo universe.

According to Certain Affinity, back in 2022, the Halo BR was still in development, and they assigned nearly 100 people to work on the game. They have reportedly been working since 2020.

That covers everything there is to know about the recent rumors about the Halo Battle Royale game.