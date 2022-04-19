Is Madalin Stunt Cars Multiplayer? How to play and more

Madalin Stunt Cars is a lesser-known entity in video games involving cars. There is no shortage of games in the genre, with Forza Horizon V and Gran Turismo 7 being two big releases in the last couple of years.

However, not everyone has a great PC or console on their hands to play these games. Thankfully, they can always enjoy the world of browser games which are simple and easy to play. The deal gets even better if such games have multiplayer, as it can help players enjoy fun gaming sessions.

Madalin Stunt Cars 2 has been around for quite a long time, but it has come to the news recently. Like all browser games, there's very little players will have to do before playing it. This makes it perfect for casual gaming sessions, and players can play in different modes to make the most of it.

Madalin Stunt Cars has a simple process to play online

As mentioned above, different modes are available in the game. One of the modes offers players the chance to play with each other using the game's multiplayer mode.

Playing multiplayer is quite easy. Gamers can choose to play the single-player mode and do what they want. They can drive the cars at their top speeds or drift around corners if they want to. In multiplayer mode, players can play with their friends and compete with each other in stunts.

Playing online is extremely easy as there are servers in the game that players can join. Alternatively, they can also create a room and invite their friends. The game offers a lot of flexibility to players and how they want to play.

List of cars in the game

What is a racing game without cool cars to drive in? Madalin Stunt Cars has 34 cars based on real-life models. All 34 cars are available to players from the start, so there's no waiting period or resources required to unlock one.

Here are some cool cars that players can use to ride and do stunts within the game:

Lamborghini Aventador

Bugatti Veyron

Ferrari Enzo

Pagani Zonda

Koenigsegg Agera

McLaren 650S

Dodge Charger

Chevrolet Camaro

Ford Mustang Shelby Cobra GT

Madalin Stunt Cars is a web browser-based racing game made by indie developer Madalin Staraciu. It works in almost all the browsers in regular, theater, and fullscreen modes. The game received its last update around 2017, but it's still a blast to play.

Edited by Shaheen Banu