Is NBA 2K25 crossplay support coming with New-Gen? Everything you need to know

NBA 2K25 crossplay has been one of the most highly anticipated features in the gaming community. Early access to the game has already started for players who pre-ordered the game. Officially the game will be launching on September 6, 2024. The game will be coming to four platforms in total—Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo, and PC.

Now that the New-Gen version of the game is also coming to PC, players are debating whether they will finally get to see NBA 2K25 crossplay for all platforms. The answer to their question is both yes and no. NBA 2K25 crossplay is still not available for the PC version—but it does allow crossplay between consoles.

This article explores potential reasons why this is the case.

NBA 2K25 crossplay support

2K allows crossplay between consoles. You can play with your friends even if both of you have different consoles. NBA 2K25 crossplay is available for both Xbox and PlayStation. However, the same cannot be said about PC. If you own the Windows version, you will not be able to match with players using consoles. We don't the actual reason behind this decision of 2K.

The game's PC version is prone to more hacks and mods due to the absence of a strong anti-cheat that can address these issues. This brings down the quality of multiplayer gameplay. This is likely the reason why PC players can't match with players from other platforms.

How the introduction of a crossplay feature could help

With the crossplay feature players can match up and compete against all of their friends without platform restriction. Further, devs could introduce cross-platform and cross-progression in their game allowing players to switch devices and platforms on the go. This would ensure a smooth transition between consoles/PCs to a Nintendo Switch without any loss of progression.

