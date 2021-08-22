Is there any news on BGMI Lite? All you need to know

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) has caught the attention of the Indian gaming community. The game was first released on Android in July, and has been made available on iOS quite recently.

With the release of the iOS version, the PUBG Mobile Lite community in India is wondering if a lite version of BGMI will also be released. They have also asked Krafton about this on different social media platforms.

Here's all the known information regarding BGMI Lite.

Will BGMI Lite be released in India? All known details

Many PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite players in India were devastated after both games were banned. Therefore, since the release of BGMI, PUBG Mobile Lite fans have been asking about a lite version of BGMI.

Here are a few tweets about the same:

We want BGMI lite please 🙏🙏🙏 sir https://t.co/CxnjZsSonk — Vivek shahani (@Vivekshahani1) August 20, 2021

When will bgmi lite be launched here we are desperate to know when it will come we are waiting for a long time when will launch bgmi lite we are eagerly waiting — Chandu Gupta (@ChanduG26386482) August 19, 2021

IOS spam krne se ios me bgmi Aa gya

Kya BGMi Lite Spam Krne Se BGMi Lite Ayega..??🤔#bgmilite #wewantbgmilite #bgmi — Praveen Chaudhary (@GoDPraveenYT) August 18, 2021

Sir Bgmi lite ❤️🙏 — KooBra MaNish YT (@KoobraManish) August 22, 2021

#AskArun Sir We Need BGMI Lite

Sir Plz Kuch Kro Jis se BGMI Lite Aa Jye — Mann Kumar (@ManishK15643038) August 21, 2021

Earlier in May, a prominent Indian PUBG Mobile Lite YouTuber named Gaming Duniya had asked Krafton to bring back this streamlined title via a new version:

Gaming Duniya's tweet about BGMI Lite

As of now, Krafton has not announced anything regarding its availability. Players presently have no other choice but to wait for an official statement from the developer regarding the release of Battlegrounds Mobile India Lite.

The prominent caster, Ketan Patel, otherwise known as K18, has also made a statement regarding BGMI Lite in one of his videos:

"Players need to stop expecting the BGMI Lite version as it is not coming any time soon."

Users can find it in the video above from 7:47 to 8:00.

Playing BGMI on low-end devices

Requirements stated in the Support section of the game (Image via BGMI)

On the official support page of BGMI, the developer has mentioned the following as the minimum requirements to play the game on Android devices:

Version – Android 4.3 or Higher

GPU – Adreno (TM) 306 or Higher

RAM – Min 1.5 GB RAM

This is pretty low compared to most of the other titles of the battle royale genre. Hence, users with low-end devices can try it out; however, smooth gameplay isn't guaranteed.

On top of this, using the Lightweight Installation Function, players can now only select the resources they want to download in BGMI rather than download all the resources at once. This has led to a drastic decrease in file size and as a result, players who were previously unable to play the game due to limited storage space can now do so.

Users should also note that there is only one version of PUBG Mobile Lite, as opposed to PUBG Mobile, which has numerous regional variants.

Edited by Sabine Algur