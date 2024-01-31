Is Pokimane signing with YouTube? Livestreamer announces YouTube stream a day after the end of Twitch deal

Imane "Pokimane" has announced a YouTube stream scheduled for February 1, 2024, a day after the end of her deal with Twitch. Her recent X post, where she suggested that she had parted ways with the purple platform, has gotten a lot of traction, with many wondering if she is going to stop streaming on the Amazon-owned website altogether.

While she has not explicitly commented on the matter on her social media, the streamer discussed her feelings about the streaming community in a recent episode of her podcast, Don't Tell Anyone.

The content creator provided a lot of information about her past exclusivity deals with Twitch. She explained that she has had two such two-year deals with the platform over the last decade but has since moved away from such contracts because of two main reasons.

Firstly, Twitch CEO Dan Clancy previously talked about the platform moving to a more sustainable model, which involves moving away from million-dollar partner deals. Pokimane revealed that contracts with the website have changed dramatically as a result.

Secondly, the Canadian-Moroccan personality emphasized the fact that it was time for her to be "free as a bird." This insinuates that, for now, she will not be signing a deal with YouTube or any other platform, choosing to remain non-exclusive and without a deal.

"Me and Twitch are two separate things": Pokimane's comment about starting YouTube streaming

In a post on social media, Pokimane shared a snippet of her podcast where she briefly hinted at why she will not sign a deal with Twitch anymore. Explaining that her choice was made for her "long-term career growth," the streamer stated:

"We are talking about why I am not re-signing with Twitch. A 100% choice that I am making for myself and for my long-term career growth. It's time for me to be free as a bird."

However, she reassured fans that she will be streaming video games for a long time:

"I am going to be gaming till I am 80 in a rocking chair on my phone, but me and Twitch, hello, are two separate things."

Pokimane has already organized her first gaming event on another platform. In her recent post on X, she revealed that she will take part in the YouTube Streamers vs Twitch Streamers competition featuring content creators from both platforms.

Notably, she will be competing on the side of YouTube with fellow content creators like Sykkuno and Ludwig. The Twitch team comprises Tina Kitten, Foolish Gamers, and others.

Pokimane's "free as a bird" comment implies that she might utilize multi-stream and simulcasting features that could allow her to go live on different platforms at the same time. That way, she can have fans on most big platforms, such as YouTube and Twitch, without signing any exclusivity contract with either.