"Let's explore something new together": Pokimane announces her first YouTube stream a day after seemingly leaving Twitch

Imane "Pokimane" caused quite a stir in the streaming community on January 30, 2024, after announcing that she might be leaving Twitch. On January 31, 2024, she took to X to reveal that she would be starting off February with a YouTube livestream in collaboration with content creators from the platform, such as Sykkuno, Ludwig, Muth, and LilyPichu, as well as Twitch streamers like TinaKitten, Foolish Gamers, and Ryan Higa.

Fans should note that the X post does not speak of multi-streaming or simulcasting as many had suspected, but the 27-year-old did emphasize that she had "no strings attached."

Sharing a list of streamers who will be participating in the YouTube vs Twitch streamer matchup in three games (League of Legends, Valorant, and Codenames), she captioned the post:

"let's explore something new together.. no strings attached :) first ever youtube stream tomorrow, feb 1st at 12PM PST see you there"

"We will be there": Fans react to Pokimane's first YouTube stream

As mentioned before, Pokimane's prior announcement, hinting at a Twitch exit, received a lot of attention from the streaming community, with fans and fellow content creators all speculating about what it meant. Now it seems that the Canadian-Moroccan personality will officially start streaming on YouTube after a decade with the Amazon-owned platform.

Naturally, the news has excited a lot of fans, with many welcoming the move to a new platform. Many have reiterated that they will tune in to watch their favorite content creator play games on Google's video-sharing service.

Others have noted that Pokimane will finally be able to stream her content without running ads as mandated by her prior contracts with Twitch. The streamer was also quite happy with the prospect of no ads, per her reaction on X.

The streamer talks about ads (image via X)

She also confirmed that fans will be able to buy YouTube memberships on her channel starting February 1, 2024.

Here are some more reactions to the news that she is joining YouTube.

It is unclear whether Pokimane will be multi-streaming on different platforms going forward. The move to YouTube coincides with the expiration of her last exclusivity deal with Twitch, and as per the new guidelines, she could very well stream on both platforms simultaneously.