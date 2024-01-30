"Poki leaving Twitch, this can’t be happening": Pokimane posts message insinuating she might be leaving Twitch, community reacts 

Imane "Pokimane" has caused quite a stir in the streaming community after making a post on X insinuating she might be leaving Twitch. While it is unclear, the streamer's post has gone viral within minutes of going live as fans and fellow content creators flooded her post in response, with many struggling to come to terms with the news.

Imane is a veteran on the platform, having started her career in streaming back in 2013. With over 9.3 million followers to her name, she has held the title of most-followed female streamer for years, an inspiration for women in the male-dominated industry.

The news that Pokimane might be leaving Twitch has naturally set the community on fire, with many expressing their opinions. OTK's director, Yung Jeff, took to X and responded to her post, stating that the news was hard to believe:

"Poki leaving Twitch, this can't be happenning."

"End of an era": Pokimane hints she is leaving Twitch

Over the years, Pokimane has become a pillar of the community, not only because of her role as the leading female streamer but also because she was one of the co-founders of the popular content group OfflineTV. She did leave the group last year, and it appears that soon she will be leaving Twitch.

In a post on X, the Canadian-Moroccan streamer made an emotional announcement and hailed the moment as the "end of an era." The creator also took the opportunity to thank everyone, stating:

"The end of an era. Twitch has been my home for a decade.. but it's time to say thank you for all the memories and love during my League, Fortnite, & Among us days"

Here are some more general reactions to the streamer leaving Twitch, with fans and fellow creators celebrating her in their responses on X.

Recipient of the Legacy Streamer award at the first Streamer Awards back in 2022, Pokimane has undoubtedly left a mark on the Twitch scene. Her future endeavors currently remain unclear, with fans speculating whether she will be joining another platform like Kick or YouTube.