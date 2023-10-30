"I literally died": Twitch streamer explains why she was "so embarrassed" after meeting Pokimane at TwitchCon 2023

Twitch streamer Cinna recently revealed her embarrassing experience when she tried to meet Twitch celebrity Imane "Pokimane". In a stream with Matthew "Mizkif", she talked about her experience meeting the superstar streamer at TwitchCon 2022 at the 'meet and greet' area of OfflineTV, of which Imane was then a part.

"It was so embarrassing! And I like literally... I died!"

The streamer recalled how she came across Pokimane at the event and walked up to her to say hi. However, Pokimane didn't seem to recognize Cinna and gave her a confused look, even though they have been a part of YouTuber AustinShow's video series in the past. After they exchanged greetings, Pokimane walked away, leaving Cinna embarrassed.

"Never again!" - Twitch streamer Cinna shares her awkward moment while meeting Pokimane

(Timestamp: 03:30:47)

In a Just Chatting stream on 29 October, Twitch star Mizkif and streamer Cinna were reviewing various Halloween costumes for the former's $5,000 Halloween Costumes Contest when Mizkif opened a video of Cinna uploaded by the 'HyperX' channel.

She was in the video for "Queued Up 2022", which is HyperX's yearly talent acquisition initiative that highlights emerging content creators in the gaming sector.

In the video, she talked about her experience being in YouTuber AustinShow's video titled "Love or Host ft. Pokimane (Platonic Edition)", where she directly interacted with Imane along with other internet stars like Jschlatt and EsfandTV. She stated it was an enjoyable experience and that she had a fun time.

This compelled her to share the story of her interaction with Imane at TwitchCon 2022. Seemingly in tears, the streamer recalled how embarrassed she felt when Imane did not recognize who she was.

"I saw her and I was like, 'Oh Poki! In-person!'. I was at the the OTV thing, and then I said, "Um, Hi Poki!"." I shook her hand. I said, 'I'm Cinna, nice to meet you.' And she goes, 'Oh! Uh, it's nice to meet you too.' and she walked away because she didn't know who I was! It was so embarrassing!... I Died! Never again! Never again!"

Fans react to Cinna's encounter with Pokimane

A clip of the stream was uploaded to the Livestreamfail subreddit, where some users were quick to point out the fact that even they were not aware of who Cinna was.

On the other hand, netizens who had been following the streamers' interactions in the past pointed out their prior meetings.

Interestingly, some internet investigators found out about a statement made by Cinna in the AustinShow video, where she called Imane a "hypocrite". This is suspected by some users to be the reason behind Imane's behavior towards Cinna.

Cinna is a growing Twitch streamer with 110,000 followers, with her content being watched a total of 1.73 million hours. She often streams with One True King member and Twitch star Mizkif. As of now, she has streamed for over 2,200 hours.