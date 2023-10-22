5 streamers who have gotten kicked out of TwitchCon

TwitchCon is a semi-annual gaming convention held by the live-streaming video platform Twitch. The event is centered on the overall livestreaming and video game culture. TwitchCon 2023, held in Paris, was watched on Twitch by more than 140,000 viewers, accumulating a massive 2.01 million hours watched. Needless to say, the event is a pretty big deal.

It is generally an amicable event for Twitch fans and content streamers alike, featuring many interesting interactions between Twitch stars. However, it has had its fair share of controversies and drama, with some of them escalating to the point where streamers had to be escorted out of the event.

In this article, we will list five streamers who have gotten kicked out of TwitchCon and explain what caused them to be removed from the premises.

5 streamers who were removed from TwitchCon

5) AdinRoss

Expand Tweet

Notorious for his controversial antics, Adin "AdinRoss" has been handed a permanent ban from Twitch in the past. Adin now streams primarily on Twitch's rival platform, Kick.

In an interesting turn of events, not only did Adin show up to TwitchCon 2023, being held in Las Vegas, Nevada, while being a banned streamer, he was wearing merchandise representing Kick. Upon being noticed, he was approached by the TwitchCon staff and promptly asked to leave the premises, to which he responded:

"What did we do? I was just here for five seconds! I paid! I'm just here to support Twitch!"

4) Sykkuno

With a calm and typically well-mannered personality, Sykkuno is the last streamer one would expect to land in trouble at TwitchCon. However, trouble is exactly what the 32-year-old faced at the gaming convention in 2022. In a video explaining the situation, Sykkuno told how he was trying to meet his friend and fellow Twitch streamer, kkatamina, during her meet and greet. Since he had a community badge instead of a partner badge, he was not allowed to cut through the line by security.

After being asked to wait there, he was later apprehended by security once again, accused of "causing a blockage," and was subsequently asked to leave.

Expand Tweet

3) Jidion

Jidon "JiDion" is yet another controversial personality who was permanently banned from Twitch for harassing Moroccan-Canadian Twitch star Pokimane. JiDion then got removed from TwitchCon EU 2022 for being a banned Twitch streamer. The American streamer took to Instagram Live to talk to his fans and explained how he got kicked out of the event just as he was leaving and that he had his badge revoked.

During the broadcast, he is seen being approached by a staff member and asked to leave from the outside of the premises as well "for violation of rules". The staff member also asked for his friend's badge.

2) Mizkif

Mizkif was removed from the premises due to the confusion (Image via X)

Matthew "Mizkif" was on the receiving of a bizarre confusion with Twitch staff during a TwitchCon event regarding his badge. He was accused by the Twitch staff of faking his badge to gain access to the event. In a since-deleted video, he explained how he was kicked out by police officers from the event, much to his dismay. Mizkif expressed his frustration and disbelief at the situation, as he had obtained his badge through legitimate means.

1) Knut

Knut was removed from the event without any explanation (Image via X)

The Norwegian streamer was removed from the event being held in Berlin, Germany. Initially, no particular reason was given to Knut, and he was simply asked to leave the venue. Confused, he immediately left the venue without much questioning.

As a result of further investigation, it was discovered that fellow streamer "Sliker" had allegedly hijacked Knut's stream for about two minutes in the partner lounge of the venue. As Sliker isn't affiliated with the platform and had gone live in a non-streaming area, the staff decided to take action against both streamers for the offense.