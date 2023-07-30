EsfandTV vs Nmplol: Who is the more popular OTK member of 2023?

In the middle of the pandemic in October 2020, renowned Twitch streamers Esfand, Rich Campbell, Asmongold, Mizkif, and Tips Out joined forces to establish One True King (OTK). OTK was founded with the principle of cultivating a positive and collaborative community where all members could flourish without the incessant toxic competition that the online entertainment industry seems to struggle with.

Within the stellar constellation of gaming, live streaming, and esports luminaries that call OTK home, Esfand and Nmplol have quickly risen from obscurity to become not only some of the most beloved content creators and streamers but also shining gems in the live-streaming realm. They have made astounding strides, growing their channels to achieve extraordinary popularity and foster a fiercely loyal community.

While it is well established that Asmongold remains to be the most popular OTK member, this article offers an in-depth analysis of Tim and Nick's respective career statistics for the current year, finally settling the debate about which of the two is the most popular when it comes to the purple platform.

Comparing stats to see who is bigger on Twitch - EsfandTV or Nmplol

Esfand

A widely recognized American live streamer of Persian descent, Tim has garnered immense popularity within the Massively Multiplayer Online Role Playing Game (MMORPG) circles, namely the World of Warcraft community, thanks to his engaging content and loveable personality. Tim started playing MMORPGs during childhood, beginning with Dark Age of Camelot before WoW's eventual release on November 29, 2004.

Aspiring to be a football coach, Tim's plans were derailed after suffering an injury during college. During this time, he pursued gaming as a hobby but eventually decided to start streaming full-time in November 2017 after unsuccessful attempts at securing a job.

Esfand's breakthrough moment came during Dreamhack in 2018, where he gained significant momentum and recognition. With the official release of Classic World of Warcraft in August 2019, his popularity skyrocketed even further. The 25-year-old American streamer has amassed over 1.2 million followers on Amazon's coveted streaming platform and a total of 280K subscribers across his two YouTube channels.

2023 viewership chart for Esfand (Image via TwitchTracker)

Nmplol

Nick "Nmplol" Polom is a prominent American content creator known for his presence on various platforms, including YouTube, Twitch, Reddit, Instagram, Twitter, and Discord.

He first ventured into the digital world with his Twitch debut in January 2017, and his Nmplol channel has experienced significant growth over the years. Last year particularly defined a major surge in his dedicated following. As a multifaceted personality across different online spaces, Nmplol continues to captivate audiences with his engaging content and dynamic online presence.

Unlike other members of OTK, Nmplol mostly streams under the Just Chatting category and rarely indulges in the world of MMORPGs and World of Warcraft like his peers. Nick currently boasts a followership of over 1.1 million followers on the purple platform alongside his 295K subscribers on YouTube.

2023 viewership chart for Nmplol (Image via TwitchTracker)

Verdict

Since the start of the year, Esfand has gained over 24K followers and contributed over 5.57 million hours compared to Nmplol's 24.4K followers and 8.37 million.

Despite streaming longer and more frequently, 1,197 hours and 177 days to be specific, Esfand could only manage a peak of just under 43K viewers compared to Nmplol's peak of 61K viewers while streaming for fewer hours and days. The former also loses out on average viewership by a whopping 12K viewers.

Twitch Statistics Head-To-Head (Image via TwitchTracker)

Though numbers should not be the only determining factor when it comes to declaring that someone is a better streamer, they do provide objective insight into the argument. However, basing it purely on statistics across both YouTube and Twitch, there is no doubt that Nmplol is the more popular member of OTK as compared to Esfand.