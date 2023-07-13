"This was one of the worst streams they have ever done" - Nmplol and Malena get trolled for pretending to find a treasure hunt map in the woods

Twitch streamers and long-time couple Nick "Nmplol" and Malena Tudi were trolled after they staged the discovery of a map during a treasure hunt stream on a Norwegian island. Around two hours and 49 minutes into the stream, they heard a signal from their metal detector and found a glass bottle containing a map. The map, in fact, included a vibrant crayon drawing of the directions to a possible treasure.

However, it became apparent that the map had been recently placed there, leading others to mock their pretense of making a genuine discovery. One user took to the r/LivestreamFail subreddit to say:

"This was one of the worst streams they have ever done lmao"

"It was so stupid and such a waste of time" - Fans critical of Nmplol and Malena for their recent stream

Nmplol can be considered a divisive figure within the online community, especially on LSF. In fact, a recent study posted on the subreddit revealed that he ranked among the most heavily criticized streamers on that platform.

Despite the criticism, it's worth noting that he still maintains a substantial fan base and is considered a longstanding member of the Poggers community.

Nonetheless, his latest stream involving him and his partner Malena attempting to discover the lost treasure of Gjest Bårdsen (Norwegian outlaw) on an island attracted a fair amount of criticism and troll for their alleged pretense of discovering a so-called scroll.

The clip swiftly gained traction and found its way to the popular LSF subreddit. Redditors naturally seized the opportunity to mock the moment, with one individual expressing that they wouldn't have had an issue if the couple had simply conducted a regular metal-detecting stream:

Fans were quick to share their sarcastic takes on the incident:

Others continued to be critical of the stream and pointed out the apparent setup that was presented as a discovery:

A few, however, were not entirely opposed to the idea of having a scripted stream:

Nmplol is also a part owner of the content creation organization OTK. Although Malena, his partner, is not an official member of the organization, she is a prominent figure in their streams and frequently appears alongside Nick in his broadcasts.

