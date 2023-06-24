"This person is a complete moron" - EsfandTV responds to a controversial take on Final Fantasy 16's story and combat

Tim “EsfandTV” was not at all shy when reacting to a negative opinion on Final Fantasy 16 in a recent stream. The latest Square Enix RPG has only recently hit shelves and has been critically acclaimed. However, there have been gamers across the internet who didn’t appear to be impressed. While streaming, Tim came across a post where someone described the game’s gameplay and story.

EsfandTV did not hesitate to call this person out, putting them on blast in his most recent stream. He didn’t seem impressed by the Twitter user’s takes, saying that anyone can mash the same button if they aren’t any good.

“Story terrible. Obviously, this person is a complete moron.”

EsfandTV reacts to controversial take on Final Fantasy 16

The Twitter user, an avid Xbox and Nintendo Switch gamer, called the story “terrible” and said you just need to mash the same button 30 times to win the game. Commenting on this, EsfandTV said:

"Story terrible. Obviously, this person is a complete moron. The combat? Press the same button 30 times. Yeah, any game's combat is press the same button 30 times if you're dogs**t."

In Final Fantasy 16, players accrue a variety of Eikon Abilities that allow Clive Roswell to do an assortment of attacks. Players can create fantastic combos and do flashy techniques by swapping between the styles and using these abilities.

“Like, how unbelievably dumb do you have to be? And then I go and click on her profile, Nintendo Switch + Xbox. Like, is this somebody just being like, like, territorial and like, mad, cause the game’s not exclusive?”

EsfandTV highlighted that the person who made the comment doesn’t even appear to have access to Final Fantasy 16 in the first place, so he didn’t understand what made them so angry.

This was in response to a recent game review, where there was also a community comment about the game. Tim read the community comment on the stream, where the readers in question took shots at using accessibility options in Final Fantasy 16.

“The person in this video is using multiple accessibility mode options such as auto-dodge and health regen, as well as literally only being on the prologue/introduction of the game.”

He ridiculed the article in question, where the reviewer made light of the story of Final Fantasy 16, calling the article “embarrassing” and “intentionally dishonest.”

Social media responds to EsfandTV’s Final Fantasy 16 reaction

The toxic nature of fanboys didn't impress the readers on Reddit (Image via LiveStreamFails/Reddit)

Quite a few comments on the LiveStreamFails subReddit made fun of console fanboys who chose to “throw common sense out of the window” anytime something like this came up. Instead of being happy that a new game is being received positively, some fans downplay it immediately since it is not on their console.

Another Redditor highlighted the accessibility options for readers who weren’t aware. The Timely Rings in the game help players who don’t have the skill for fast-paced action combat or people with disabilities.

They didn’t think you should criticize this since they aren’t required. The rings only exist to help people who want to play the game.

One commenter asked if the game is similar to a Fromsoft game. This led to a few replies discussing their feelings about Final Fantasy 16.

EsfandTV clearly disagreed with the Twitter poster about this game's alleged weaknesses. If you’d like to read our review of FF16, you can find it here.

