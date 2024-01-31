"Is she retiring?" - xQc left puzzled by Pokimane's cryptic tweet about seemingly leaving Twitch

Felix “xQc” is among the many content creators and fans who appear to be confused by Imane “Pokimane’s” cryptic tweet. On January 30, 2024, she revealed that she was leaving Twitch after being on the platform for a decade. Many think she will go to Kick, but the Canadian Twitch & Kick streamer wondered if Pokimane will retire from content creation entirely.

The streamer, fairly confused by the tweet, discussed it in his January 30, 2024 stream in brief, with his fans’ reaction ranging from “Who asked” to suggest she’s going to move to Kick. xQc asked the important question, though:

“Chat, is she retiring, or is her contract over?”

xQc confused by Pokimane’s tweet about allegedly leaving Twitch

While browsing X.com on his January 30, 2024 stream, xQc stumbled upon the Pokimane post where she declared she was leaving Twitch. While many wondered if she was leaving for Kick, Felix focused on the tweet and what it could mean. He would read the tweet for his audience while chat spammed “KICK” and “POKI KICK”:

“Guys, the end of an era. Pokimane, today, tweeted about an hour ago, and says, The end of an era. Twitch has been my home for a decade. . .but it’s time to say thank you for all the memories during my League, Fortnite, and Among Us days.”

After a brief pause, xQc would go on, pretty confused by the statement Imane made about her future in content creation. While she didn’t make any particular announcements, at first, the streamer thought she was quitting those games in particular:

“Huh? So, chat, chat, does that mean she’s not gonna play League, Fortnite, and Among Us anymore?”

xQc would continue to ponder the cryptic post, considering what it could mean - did Twitch take her off the home page, or will she retire? He thought about this out loud with his audience:

“Oh, did they take her off the home page? Is that what it means? I don’t know what it means. Oh, they [Twitch] replied though! ‘What an incredible journey it’s been’. Chat, is she retiring, or is her contract over? I know her contracts were really good in the past.”

xQc’s comment section reacts to the Pokimane news

Predictably, the streamer's comment section on YouTube was filled with toxicity and negativity towards Pokimane and her retirement announcement. Whether on Twitch or YouTube, many asked, “Who cares?” or “Who asked?”. Others mocked her, calling her career an “end of an era.”

Others would make fun of the many Tier 3 subs Pokimane has. Other netizens admitted to praying for the streamer’s downfall. Some would, in turn, speculate on her potential move to Kick, calling it a compromise of her morals after spending so much time talking about the negatives of gambling streams.

There’s no telling what Pokimane will actually do next, though. She’s not announced her future further, but her fans and detractors are surely watching with bated breath.