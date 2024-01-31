Is Pokimane leaving Twitch? Kick rumors explored after streamer's bombshell on X

On January 31, 2024, Imane "Pokimane" took the internet by storm after indicating her departure from Twitch. In a social media post on X, the Moroccan-Canadian streamer stated that the Amazon-owned platform had been her "home for a decade" but that it was now the "end of an era." She also wrote that it was "time to say thank you."

The content creator said:

"The end of an era. Twitch has been my home for a decade. But it's time to say thank you for all the memories and love during my League, Fortnite, & Among Us days."

The tweet has left the streaming community perplexed, with numerous fans speculating that the Twitch star may switch platforms. X user @ykkswb shared their thoughts by writing:

"Pokimane got paid eight figures from Kick."

The Twitch star's viral tweet, dated January 31, 2024 (Image via X)

"Her contract is up, and she's not signing a new one" - Speculations go wild as Pokimane shocks the community by tweeting about the "end of an era" on Twitch

X user @ykkswb speculating that the Twitch streamer "got paid" by Kick (Image via X)

Pokimane is easily one of the most recognizable figures in the livestreaming industry, having joined Twitch in 2013. Being among the most influential personalities, the OfflineTV (OTV) co-founder was honored with the Legacy Streamer Award at Blaire "QTCinderella's" The Streamer Awards in 2022.

After being the face of Twitch for several years, Pokimane shocked the community on January 31, 2024, by stating that an era was coming to an end on the platform. With thousands of fans commenting on the situation, several X users speculated which platform the streamer might work for next:

Prominent X user @greg16676935420 inquired if the Los Angeles-based personality would start broadcasting on the Elon Musk-owned platform:

X user @greg16676935420 asked if the content creator would start streaming on X (Image via X)

The update was also shared on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit, where Redditor u/PrimaryCod said the content creator would start simultaneously streaming on multiple platforms:

Redditor u/PrimaryCod's comment (Image via r/LivestreamFail subreddit)

Meanwhile, Redditor u/GaryXBF speculated that the 27-year-old's Twitch contract would soon expire and that she would not renew it. They said:

"My guess is possibly her contract is up and she's not signing a new one, but will maybe stream sometimes and/or multi-stream? I feel like if you were going to another platform you'd announce that, not just say you're leaving Twitch. And if you were retiring from streaming you'd say that, not just that you're leaving Twitch."

Redditor u/GaryXBF's comment (Image via r/LivestreamFail subreddit)

Redditor u/Merrughi shared a series of old social media posts that Pokimane had posted in February 2022:

Redditor u/Merrughi shared the Twitch streamer's old tweets (Image via r/LivestreamFail subreddit)

Here are some more pertinent reactions:

The Twitch streamer stated she would provide more details on her podcast (Image via donttellanyone/Instagram)

On January 31, 2024, Pokimane stated via an Instagram Story that she would provide more details about her latest cryptic post in the upcoming episode of her Don't Tell Anyone podcast.