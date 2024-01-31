"No way she goes to Kick": Fans speculate Pokimane's next move as streamer seemingly announces Twitch exit

Twitch star Imane "Pokimane" recently made quite a stir in the streaming community after seemingly announcing her Twitch exit on X. As an established content creator who has been at the center of the industry for a decade, her post has naturally generated a lot of buzz, with fans speculating what she will be doing next.

Some have noted that the streamer could join a rival platform, such as Kick or YouTube. However, many have pointed out that her past comments about Kick make a move to YouTube more likely.

"We'll yap all about it": Pokimane will discuss her next move on upcoming podcast episode

Pokimane's post seems like a farewell to Twitch after being the face of the platform for so long. Over the years, she has amassed over nine million followers, becoming a household name in the streaming and gaming industry. It is no wonder Samsung invited her to do the gaming segment for this year's Galaxy Unwrapped.

As fans began speculating about her next move, the streamer said she would reveal more details on her podcast, which was delayed by a day.

In an Instagram story posted on her podcast Don't Tell Anyone's official page, the Twitch star wrote:

"This is why the new upload was delayed, but don't worry. We'll yap all about it on the episode that comes out tomorrow."

It appears that the streamer's yearly contract with Twitch is up, and her announcement is being viewed as confirmation that she will not be renewing it, at least not the exclusivity clause.

With fans throwing around names such as Kick, Rumble, and YouTube, some have noted that the content creator could also go down the path of multi-streaming.

Multi-streaming would allow the Canadian-Moroccan personality to go live on multiple platforms at the same time, and with Twitch's new policies, even partnered content creators can start doing it.

However, Pokimane's plans will only be revealed on the next episode of Don't Tell Anyone, so fans will have to wait for it to drop on Spotify and Apple Podcasts to learn more.