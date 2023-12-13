"Loved the first episode": Fans react as Twitch star Pokimane launches her podcast Don't Tell Anyone

On December 11, 2023, popular streamer Imane 'Pokimane' Anys announced her new podcast named Don't Tell Anyone to be premiered on December 12, 2023. The announcement was made on her Instagram page as well as her private X account @imane. The first episode of the podcast has officially gone live as of today (December 12, 2023), and fans have a lot to say about it.

Pokimane also spoke about the podcast on her main X account @Pokimanelol, and the post received a lot of attention. One user, @ImJustZander, claims to love the first episode of the podcast. He said:

"Loved the first episode! Was a huge vibe. Glad you’re on this new journey."

"I was so engaged": Pokimane's new podcast Don't Tell Anyone gets positive reviews from fans

Pokimane has launched her podcast amid all the controversy surrounding her cookie brand. The streamer's podcast introduction trailer stated that she was going to discuss topics like her relationships, business decisions, and gossip in upcoming episodes. The podcast will be available on Spotify as well as Apple Podcasts.

Many fans and viewers have been commenting on her X post and sharing their reactions to the podcast. Most of the reactions have been extremely positive after the first episode went live. X user, @nerysoo50, said that the podcast was very engaging.

Imane also posted a roadmap for the upcoming episodes and what they're going to be about on an X post.

X user, @BeawBeawGaming, also really liked the first episode.

Twitch partner and cosplayer Reb (@serinide) spoke about the podcast and mentioned that she enjoyed listening to Imane talk about spirituality.

The post also received some negative attention, with many bringing up the cookie controversy. @Smillew_Rahcuef said that they won't be listening to the podcast.

Don't Tell Anyone has already received a rating of 4.7 on Spotify and is currently trending. In episode 1 of the podcast, the streamer delves into personal revelations that she has never shared on social media, including candid discussions about her spiritual beliefs. Imane also continues to stream on Twitch to her 9.4m followers.