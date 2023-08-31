IShowSpeed reacts to Adin Ross' invitation to live in Miami as rumors about new content house gain ground

YouTube star Darren "IShowSpeed" has reacted to Adin Ross' invitation for him to come to Miami and stay with him while they collaborate. The two streamers have appeared on each other's broadcasts many times before, and fans are eager to see them make more content together. This comes amid talk that Ross wants to form a content house featuring the likes of Fousey, Sneako, and others.

IShowSpeed has been on a roll over the last couple of years, recently securing over 20 million subscribers on YouTube. He is known to frequently collaborate with popular personalities like Kai Cenat, with whom he has a show on Rumble called The Kai 'N Speed Show.

While reacting to clips posted on his Discord in a recent livestream, IShowSpeed came across a video of Ross inviting him to Miami. The Kick streamer can be heard saying:

"I miss you bro, let's bring the sh*t back. Let's bring IRL steams to another f*cking level."

The YouTuber appeared cautiously optimistic while watching the clip and enquired about the date of its release:

"When did he say this?"

"Come on Speed, let's come together": Clip of Adin Ross inviting IShowSpeed to Miami gains traction on social media

The clip continued with Adin Ross stating:

"Come on Speed, let's come together. You move to Miami, come on let's f*cking bring it back bro. Let's give them what the f*ck they really want, bro. Come bro, you are my brother at the end of the day, we squashing the f*ck what we got going on bro."

When one viewer stated that the clip was from the previous week, IShowSpeed was not very impressed and revealed that Ross had recently rejected his phone calls:

"When did he say this? Last week? It's so funny because I called his number and it literally just went to voice mail. This dude is always chatting bro, if this was a couple of days ago... Nah, this looks old. He might have said it months ago."

Here are a couple of reactions to the idea of the YouTube star moving to Miami to collaborate more with Ross and others:

Whatever the case, the idea of streamers like Adin Ross and Fousey making a content house in Miami has been garnering a lot of traction, with controversial internet personality Sneako recently commenting on it.