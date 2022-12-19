IShowSpeed shocks fans as he adorns Argentinian kit during World Cup final

YouTube star Darren "IShowSpeed" raised eyebrows after he comically lifted his French kit, revealing the Argentinian kit he was wearing underneath his shirt following Messi and the team's historic World Cup triumph.

For those unfamiliar with the YouTuber, Darren is a staunch Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal fan. He was among the attendees for yesterday's final at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar. The creator managed to live stream his reaction for the entirety of the match, as he kept shifting his emotions throughout the evening.

Notwithstanding his support for Portugal, he revealed an Argentinian kit, leaving fans and bystanders in a state of shock and hilarity.

Speedy Updates @SpeedUpdates1

SPEED COMES OUT A MESSI FAN SPEED COMES OUT A MESSI FAN 😭 https://t.co/CmUqZa1zf7

"Why it couldn’t be Ronaldo" - IShowSpeed left in agony following Messi's historic victory

IShowSpeed was a source of constant taunts and amusement for fans in his vicinity yesterday. However, seeing the PSG man lift the trophy was the last straw in the streamer's already miserable World Cup experience.

After the South American team won the bout, the creator exposed his Argentina kit. Looking into the heavens, the Ohio-born YouTuber indistinctly muttered:

"Why god? Why did you let Messi win the World Cup?"

Following his apparent heartbreaking experience, Darren went on a Twitter spree expressing his emotions. Hoping it was Ronaldo on the podium instead of his rival, he posted:

"just why god i just can’t take it anymore why it couldn’t be ronaldo"

Speed⭐️ @ishowspeedsui just why god i just can’t take it anymore why it couldn’t be ronaldo just why god i just can’t take it anymore why it couldn’t be ronaldo💔

Regardless of the momentous achievement, IShowSpeed was not willing to budge on his stance regarding the so-called 'goat' debate. Stating that Ronaldo was still the best player of all time, he posted:

"Ok I finally admit it. Messi is the 2nd best of all time after Ronaldo"

Speed⭐️ @ishowspeedsui Ok I finally admit it. Messi is the 2nd best of all time after Ronaldo Ok I finally admit it. Messi is the 2nd best of all time after Ronaldo🐐

His tweeting spree did not stop there. He made further posts that included the YouTuber condoling his favorite player, stating:

"i cant imagine what ronaldo is feeling"

Speed⭐️ @ishowspeedsui i cant imagine what ronaldo is feeling i cant imagine what ronaldo is feeling💔

Regardless of the banter, he did, however, share a tweet extending his regards to yesterday's man of the moment:

"messi respect"

Fans react to IShowSpeed donning the Argentinian kit

Fans took to the replies to taunt the YouTuber's abrupt change of kits. Trolls aside, some users also empathized with the creator. Here are some notable responses:

Pa Lacek @KennedyLaceky @SpeedUpdates1 Speed must be the most disappointed fan of all times form wanting to meet Ronaldo, to world cup supporting Portugal and hating on Messi. Then now a converted Argentina fan @SpeedUpdates1 Speed must be the most disappointed fan of all times form wanting to meet Ronaldo, to world cup supporting Portugal and hating on Messi. Then now a converted Argentina fan 😭😭😂😂

halopeka @halopekaa @SpeedUpdates1 BRO WEARING 3 SHIRTS AND THE FINAL ONE IS ARGENTINA HE KNOWWSSS @SpeedUpdates1 BRO WEARING 3 SHIRTS AND THE FINAL ONE IS ARGENTINA HE KNOWWSSS

Dizzy @spurs007777 @SpeedUpdates1 Finally jinx over man destroying Ronaldo career @SpeedUpdates1 Finally jinx over man destroying Ronaldo career

Kamil @mr_kamil_p @SpeedUpdates1 I'm genuinely happy to see Speed unable to accept defeat @SpeedUpdates1 I'm genuinely happy to see Speed unable to accept defeat 💀💀💀

IShowSpeed's Middle Eastern journey has produced some of his most popular streams. During the quarter-final clash between Portugal and Switzerland, his livestream managed to clock over 322K concurrent viewers, making it his most popular stream. VODs for his IRL streams can be found on his YouTube channel.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes