“It feels gross": Greekgodx mercilessly slams gambling streamers on Twitch 

During the August 22 stream, controversial Twitch streamer Dimitri "Greekgodx" slammed gambling streamers, saying the idea of participating in such streams on the platform is just "gross" to him.

Gambling streamers have become all the rage now on Twitch, with millions of viewers tuning in every single day to witness their favorite streamer win or loss a massive amount of money by trying their luck.

Greekgodx, during his livestream, blatantly revealed that he doesn't like to hang out with streamers who gamble on streams.

Greekgodx refuses to hang out with streamers who gamble on Twitch for money

The popular personality surprisingly revealed that other streamers are often involved in things he is not interested in, including gambling. Responding to queries regarding precisely why he doesn't gamble on livestreams now, Greekgodx said:

"They all do sh*t, I don't want to be involved with. Gambling is pretty bad. Would I ever gamble on stream again for money? Now I've fully woken up, I would have to be real desperate for money. I have to be real desperate for money to gamble. I'm not that greedy."

Highlighting his opinion that gambling on streams for long hours is easy money, he remarked:

"I mean it's so easy. It's like the devil was tempting you with money. 'Come gamble. Come take a sponsorship, you'll be even richer, you can buy even more stuff. Come on, you can do it.' It just, it feels gross."

Though he revealed he doesn't want to hang out and be around streamers and creators who gamble on stream for easy money, one thing he was certain about was that he didn't want to "write off" gambling completely for the time being.

"Would I do it? I don't know, I don't wanna write that off just yet. But I definitely don't wanna hang around with gambling degenerates. That's for damn sure."

Interestingly, though, his comments came right after he and xQc locked horns in a heated 90-minute-long argument on the Amazon-owned platform. At one point in the explosive argument, Greek pointed out at xQc's unhealthy streaming schedule and even mercilessly mocked him for being "stuck streaming in the room every day.”

At the time of writing, the future of gambling streams on Twitch is uncertain. However, judging from his comments, it's highly unlikely that fans will get to see him participate in collaborative livestreams involving other gambling streamers, including xQc.

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh