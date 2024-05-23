"It's finally happening" — Ludwig announces Fast 50 speedrun event featuring MoistCr1TiKaL, PointCrow, and others

YouTube streamer Ludwig Ahgren has announced the Fast 50 streamer event on his social media today. As noted by the content creator, it is a speedrun event comprising several popular streamers such as MoistCr1TiKal, PointCrow, DougDoug, and others. While the exact games that will be part of the event have not been announced, the short trailer includes clips from streams of the participants and a news snippet about Blue Scuti "beating" NES Tetris.

Ahgren has apparently been looking to host a speedrun event for some years, and in the caption of the trailer, he wrote:

"I've wanted to do a speedrunning event for years. It's finally happening."

Ludwig to host Fast 50 speedrunning event: Date and preliminary participant list revealed

As mentioned, the Fast 50 trailer announcement does not reveal a lot about the event but Ludwig did go on to talk about it a bit on his most recent YouTube stream. He reiterated his desire to host a speedrun event:

"If you guys don't know I have been talking about a speedrun event for a while, I have brought it up a couple of times on stream. Well, we are making it happen. It is called Fast 50."

For those who are unaware, unlike normal playthroughs of a video game, speedrunning requires the players to try and finish the game as fast as possible. This may or may not include participants being allowed to use exploits (not cheats) in the respective title.

As the name Fast 50 suggests, Ludwig explained that the charity event will be a 50-hour speedrun slated to start on May 31 and continue until June 2. Viewers can watch the event live on both Ludwig's YouTube and the Mogul Moves Twitch channel. It will also include several popular streamers:

"The basic idea is that it is a 50-hour charity speedrun event. And it's happening, baby. It's happening from May 31st to June 2nd. We've got a bunch of dope-ass creators."

The YouTuber then pulled up a poster of the upcoming event, with a list of speedrunners that include Twitch and YouTube streamers such as:

MoistCr1TiKaL

Alpharad

Cyjya

DougDoug

PointCrow

Niftski

Coney

EazySpeezy

LilKirbs

LilGary

Star0Crhis

Liam

Simply

GrandPooBear

Stanz

Vysuals

DannyB

ZFG

Linkus7

Wirtual

(Note: This is not the complete list.)

The poster of the confirmed participants (Image via Ludwig/YouTube)

The host made it clear that the list is not complete, insinuating that other participants will be added before the date of the event. However, the streamer did mention that fan-favorite speedrunners Squeex and SmallAnt will not be able to make it.

