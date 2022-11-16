"It's huge, right?": Twitch streamer Alinity excitedly shares news about prospective role in upcoming Netflix documentary

Popular Just Chatting streamer Natalia "Alinity" Mogollon has revealed that Netflix recently contacted her regarding a possible documentary about OnlyFans. She could not contain her excitement and spilled the beans during the early minutes of her livestream on November 15, 2022.

Whether it is a mini-series on the FIFA World Cup or a true-crime show about Jeffrey Dahmer, Netflix has produced a number of popular documentaries.

During her livestream, the Twitch star was in a celebratory mood, calling the news a "huge deal":

"I know, it's huge, right? It's huge."

"I'm scared, nervous, and excited": Alinity opens up on her apprehensions about Netflix's OnlyFans documentary

Alinity was quite enthusiastic about sharing the news with her audience, even though she thought otherwise before starting the livestream.

Deciding that she just has to tell her viewers about her discussions with Netflix, she stated:

"F*ck it chat, I don't care. I'm just going to tell you guys. I don't f*cking care. I'm just gonna tell you guys."

The Colombian streamer said she could not disclose the details of the project. However, she revealed that it was freaking her out:

"I'm not gonna say the specifics of it. I'm not gonna say the specifics of it. But they contacted me to do a Netflix documentary and I'm kind of freaking out... I'm kind of freaking out."

She then proceeded to voice her anxiety about being in a documentary about OnlyFans:

Yeah, it's an OF thing. So like, I'm nervous because... I'm nervous because like, there are some people that even though they know what I do, are like. You know what I mean? Like, it's going to be about OnlyFans. And I'm like scared, like, yeah.

As her viewers hyped her up, Alinity stated that it was too good an opportunity to pass up:

"F*ck, like whatever. I don't care, right? Well, they wanna show some of my content, yeah. Huh, okay."

Alinity then explained exactly why she was apprehensive about being part of the project. She revealed that while her immediate family knows about her occupation, her distant relatives have no idea.

The Twitch star added that breaking the news to her extended family by announcing that she was in a big Netflix production was something she never thought she would do.

She said:

"I'm scared, and nervous and excited. Like, if this actually happens, it's actually huge, right? I'm just gonna own it? Well, my immediate family knows, like my parents know, and my brothers and sisters know. But, my extended family doesn't really know. Does that make sense? So, I'm kind of nervous about it."

Social media reactions

Many fans have reacted to news of Alinity's potential involvement in a Netflix documentary, posting endearing things in her chat. Here are some of them:

Redditors of r/LivestreamFail also had many things to say about the news. Here are some of them:

Alinity has been on Twitch since 2012. Despite primarily being a Just Chatting streamer, she has logged hundreds of hours in games like Apex Legends, Overwatch, and World of Warcraft.

