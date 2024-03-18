"It's incredible" - Asmongold very impressed by Dark Souls: Archthrones, calls it the "most comprehensive" mod

Twitch star Zack "Asmongold" tried out Dark Souls: Archthrones during a livestream on March 17, 2024. For those unaware, Dark Souls: Archthrones is an upcoming mod for Dark Souls 3, which the developer describes as an "overhaul mod on a scale never seen before." In an excerpt from their official website, the mod developer stated that the level design was inspired by Demon's Souls.

They added:

"The design of the game has been inspired by Demon's Souls' level structure. With the richness of NPC questlines and the depth of our own level design, the player will find engaging complexity within the varied worlds. Relive some of the most memorable areas of the entire trilogy within one mod, with reinterpretations of iconic characters and some interpretations you've only seen in item descriptions."

Asmongold was very impressed after playing the demo for Dark Souls: Archthrones. Calling it the "most comprehensive mod," the Texas-based personality said:

"I do think the mod's really good. I mean, this is really impressive. Like, I think this is by far the most comprehensive mod that Dark Souls 3 has ever had, probably. This is amazing! It's incredible."

However, Asmongold experienced input lag, which hampered his gameplay. He added:

"It's hard to do. I'll try to fix it tonight. I don't know. Oh, god, I don't know. But, don't get it twisted, guys. I think the mod is great. It's amazing. I've got a headache and, you know, this input lag thing is going on."

Timestamp: 01:01:40

Asmongold was about two-and-a-half hours into his broadcast on March 17, 2024, when he started playing Dark Souls: Archthrones' demo. Providing details about the mod, the streamer stated:

"All righty, guys. A new Dark Souls mod. This has been anticipated for about six months. And yesterday, it released. Today, we're playing it. I'm excited, man! I really am! I haven't played this for a long time."

Timestamp: 02:28:00

The One True King (OTK) co-founder was taken aback after seeing that the mod featured a fully voice-acted cutscene that introduced players to the game's characters and story. Expressing his surprise, Zack exclaimed:

"What the f**k? What?! No way! Holy s**t, they did a whole cinematic for it. That's incredible!"

Asmongold is one of the most-watched Twitch streamers, and he now broadcasts on his alternate channel, Zackrawrr. While he is best known for his Just Chatting and reaction content, the 32-year-old also frequently plays various games on his channel.