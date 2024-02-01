"It's insane just how much better he's gotten" - PewDiePie revealing his drawing skills over a span of 100 days leaves fans awestruck

On January 31, 2024, YouTube icon Felix "PewDiePie" stunned the online community by revealing his drawing skills. For those unaware, last year, on November 23, 2023, PewDiePie announced that he was embarking on a new journey, teaching himself how to draw. Providing details about his artistic venture, the content creator said:

"So, (in) one of my last videos, (what) I did was I learned a new thing every day for seven days. So, I spent one day trying to learn one thing. And, it was really fun! It got me itching to wanting to learn more things. And I thought, 'What if I do it for a longer time? What if I learn to draw?' Then I can compare what I drew at the beginning and then compare it with the end, and be like, 'Wow!' At least, that's what you want to see. Right?"

After more than two months, the 34-year-old posted an update video titled, I Drew Every Day for 100 DAYS!, in which he showed off his improved abilities. His drawings from the video quickly went viral on X, with netizens awestruck at the progress he made.

X user @daper_bear expressed admiration for the YouTuber by writing:

"Man, I absolutely admire Pewdiepie's latest video about his current journey to becoming an artist. It's insane just how much better he's gotten from his last video and the methodology he's taken."

"He f**king nailed that s**t" - Netizens floored by PewDiePie's drawing skills

PewDiePie is one of the most well-known figures on the internet, who was the most subscribed content creator on YouTube at one point. He began his online career by playing a variety of games on the Google-owned platform and has since moved on to creating IRL content.

On January 31, 2024, the Swedish personality provided an update on his drawing abilities in the aforementioned YouTube video. Explaining why he remained motivated to continue improving his skills, PewDiePie said:

"So, in my last video, I decided to try and practice drawing every day for 30 days. And, I realized - this is amazing! I'm having so much fun! And, I could compare the result when I started and after 30 days and it was a big difference. So, it really made me motivated to keep going. And, especially, with everyone in the comments being so supportive, therefore I continued, and we're at day 100!"

As mentioned earlier, snapshots from Felix's video went viral on X, with hundreds of netizens lauding his drawing skills. One fan stated that he "could draw a manga":

Artist @xyanaid claimed that PewDiePie was "better" than them:

X user @wushiwaaaa chimed in with their thoughts, commenting:

"B**ch got his hands on colors and he f**king nailed that s**t. I need to quit, like, why am I here?"

Some notable comments were along these lines:

One viewer was impressed by how much the YouTuber's drawing had improved in just a few months. Meanwhile, another community member stated that "art is no different from the gym" since it requires constant practice.