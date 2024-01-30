"It's just assault": Asmongold reacts to Belgian police arresting TikToker for pranking people in public transports

Zack "Asmongold" recently commented on the news about a Belgian TikToker getting arrested for repeatedly pranking people for content on public transport. While reacting to a video from YouTuber Atozy on the subject, the Twitch streamer was invested in the story and thankful that the prankster had been arrested by the police.

Known for sharing his unfiltered opinions, Asmongold expressed disdain for pranks made by the TikTok personality who had been dousing a mixture of liquids such as cooking oil, paint, and milk over unsuspecting passengers on a train.

Voicing his support towards law enforcement's actions against the influencer, the streamer was all for giving him jail time:

"No I mean like, people like this, it's just assault, right? It's just assault, I mean yeah. Just put him in jail for 15 years. Do it."

Asmongold wants TikTok prankster to be locked up

Best known as an MMO streamer who primarily plays RPG games such as World of Warcraft and Path of Exiles, Asmongold frequently reacts to content posted on his subreddit and YouTube videos. In a recent live stream, he came across one from content creator Atozy and read the title:

"TikToker facing 15 years in prison? Oh oh, oh oh! Thank god, thank f**king god."

Atoxy explained that the prankster was essentially filming himself concocting elaborate and gross liquid mixtures in buckets before dumping them on the heads of people inside public transport for content. The YouTuber went on to point out that the TikToker was receiving warnings from the official transport authorities in the comments section of his videos.

Asmongold skimmed through one, reading:

"'Seriously harming the physical integrity... your actions have been brought to the attention of the competent authorities... you are exposed to prosecution. We hope that this warning will lead you to immediately stop your degrading practices.' And then did go and do it again? He did it again."

The YouTuber then said that because the TikToker had filmed himself making the liquid mixture before pouring it on people, the crime could be classified as premeditated. This can apparently lead to a sentencing of up to 15 years.

The Twitch streamer was elated upon hearing the news. His audience also pointed out that the prankster was not targeting fit people, after which Asmongold brought up another recent incident:

"'He's also not doing it to a 6ft 2 well built guy?' Yeah, he is going to do it to a 48 year old man who is out of shape, at the end of his shift. This is the kind of stuff, I remember one guy who was pranking people in the mall and somebody shot him. I was so happy."

He further stated that both the cameraman and the prankster should be charged:

"The cameraman should get charged too? Well, of course he should, he is an accessory to a crime. Absolutely! There should be appropriate proportional response though, don't you think? I do. And that's why I think he should get shot. Because I think that's appropriate and proportional. Don't f**k with people, problem solved."

Fans of the Twitch star appeared to agree with the creator. Here are some general reactions to his clip on YouTube:

