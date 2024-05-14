"It's like putting LeBron in a child's basketball game" - Fans react to Shroud's outplay at Rainbow Six Siege Twitch Rivals

Michael “Shroud” recently took part in a Twitch Rivals event for Rainbow Six Siege; specifically, a 1v1 tournament. Even looking at the brackets before the event started, it was pretty clear who would come out on top, and it wasn’t even close. Known as one of the best CSGO pro players, he was even called “The Human Aimbot.”

In this viral clip, he was playing against Twitch streamer Agent00, who he ultimately beat 6-1. Outclassing the streamer the entire time, it was the final moments of the set that caught people’s eyes.

Former pro CS: GO player Shroud had eyes on his target the entire time, and lobbed a grenade into the room. Doubling back, he got ready for his opponent to come around the corner, and instead of shooting him, clobbered him with a melee kill. Seemingly genuinely upset about what he did, he reacted to what he had done, as the replay went on:

“I’m so sorry. I’m the worst person ever! I’m the worst person ever!”

His chat adored the clip, with some calling him “Toxic” and others just laughing, and calling him a bully. When it came to the LiveStreamFails subReddit, people weren’t shocked to see Shroud dominate. One Redditor, Kappa Pride1207 explained it best:

“Putting Shroud in a Twitch Rivals for content creators is such a bad idea, it’s like putting Lebron in a child’s basketball game.”

Despite Michael’s skills in FPS games, he’s really more of a variety streamer. This led to one commenter, JaydumLive, claiming it was the content creator’s “annual clip of showing his skill.”

Another viewer compared it to the South Park episode “Stanley’s Cup,” where Stan’s team gets crushed by the Detroit Red Wings. It was a similar affair, watching Michael dominate this event:

“Every time I see a pro in these kind of events, it reminds me about that hokey South Park episode.”

Not everyone really understood what made this such an interesting clip, or even tournament. One user suggested that Michael was just “seal clubbing” really low-skill opponents, with a reply coming in to agree:

“He turned it into a seal clubbing tourney.”

Fans reacted recently to Shroud easily defeating Agent00 (Image via LiveStreamFails/Reddit)

What made Shroud’s display at Twitch Rivals disrespectful?

Some said Shroud simply being in the Twitch Rivals tournament was disrespectful all on his own. He had the most experience and skill, not to mention a career as a professional FPS player.

In this particular clip, what made this so disrespectful was that the content creator used the melee weapon instead of simply defeating Agent00 with the pistol when it was readily available. Instead, he swapped to the sledgehammer and popped the other player as they came into view.

To make things kind of fair, Michael was told if an opponent wanted him to, he had to handicap himself by only using pistols. In this case, Agent00 took him up on it and was handily defeated either way. Then, in the final moments, he swapped to a melee weapon to win the game.

Ultimately, Shroud went on to win the tournament easily, defeating Summit1G in the final round 7-2. Summit1G was the only opponent to take more than one round off of Michael the whole tournament.