"It's really s**tty" - xQc lambasts his fans as they claim his recent content is being "carried" by other streamers

Twitch and Kick star Felix "xQc" went off at his fans after they claimed his recent content was being "carried" by other streamers. During the Just Chatting segment on April 29, 2024, xQc's attention was drawn to a Twitch chatter named "vgctrl5," who wrote the following:

"What? Jesse, Omie, and (Stable) Ron(aldo) have been carrying the stream for a while now? You do you, though."

In response, the former Overwatch pro expressed dismay that his audience was comparing content creators to one another. Explaining why he believed comments along these lines were problematic, Felix said:

"Comments like this is, like... this is why things are dogs**t. When you compare and you set up people against one another... like, this is actually a good comment. I like that. That's, like, really, really bad because you put that with other people, you put it against them. Like, it's a joke and I get it. Right? Because it is against me or whatever. The problem is that - you don't do it against me only."

xQc went on to say that his community's behavior was hurtful towards streamers who are his friends:

"You say s**t like that against other of my friends and other people that I play with. Right? And because you do that as a joke, you do this on other friends, and it hurts them and they don't like it. You do this s**t for every other people and you can say, 'It's funny because it's you.' Guys, I get it!"

While claiming that he "was not offended" by the comments, xQc suggested that his fans' actions were "really s**tty and lame." He added:

"I'm not offended by that. But when you do that against other people, it causes discourse and it's really lame. It's really s**tty. Like, you guys do, like, bully friends like a tier list and s**t. Like, it's so bad! Like, stop this s**t! Holy f**k!"

Timestamp: 00:11:40

"I just go live and we just kind of do whatever" - When xQc blasted his fans for comparing his content to Kai Cenat's

Last year, on October 30, 2024, xQc launched a tirade against his fans after they compared his content to that of Kai Cenat. He decided to go on a "one-minute rant" to discuss the matter and directly addressed those who were unfamiliar with his content.

The 28-year-old remarked:

"I know some of you guys are new here, okay? I get it, some of you guys are not used to the stream. Okay? Because you're new here. Okay? There has never been a goal for this stream. Okay? There has never been a sub goal."

xQc asserted that his Twitch/Kick streams would never include any sort of goals because he "just goes live" to "do whatever":

"There's never been a viewer goal. A follower goal. An award goal. There has never been any of this s**t! I just go live and we just kind of do whatever. Okay?"

The French-Canadian personality also pleaded with his fans not to draw parallels with other streamers, saying:

"So stop trying to hold these things above me like, 'Oh, dude, we're not this. We're not that!' I don't give a f**k!"

