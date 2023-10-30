"Why do you guys make fake goals?" - xQc lashes out at his fans for comparing his content to Kai Cenat's

Twitch and Kick streamer Felix "xQc" got into a heated discussion with his fans during a livestream on October 30, 2023. xQc was browsing his official subreddit, where his community discussed the quality of his recent broadcasts. The former Overwatch pro's attention was drawn to one of his Twitch chatters, who seemingly compared his content to Kai Cenat.

They wrote:

"I cannot fathom how low of an IQ people who say xQc is the Streamer of the Year over Kai have. The quality of content really isn't on the same level."

The French-Canadian personality was taken aback after reading this, wondering why his community was setting "fake goals." He remarked:

"Oh, my god, man! Guys, who even said anything about that? I'm just confused. Who's even talking about that?! Why do you guys make fake goals?"

"There has never been a goal for this stream" - xQc goes on a long rant after his viewers discuss "quality of content," comparing him with Kai Cenat

After observing his viewers discussing the quality of his content and seemingly comparing it to Kai Cenat's, xQc decided to "stop the stream" to "reset" the sentiments:

"Now, we've got to stop. Okay? All right, today chat, we've got to stop the stream. Guys, I'll do a one-minute monologue so that we get; let's just reset the brain for the rest of the future of the stream. Okay? One-minute rant."

He addressed those who were new to his content, asserting that there had never been a goal for his broadcasts. He explained:

"I know some of you guys are new here, okay? I get it, some of you guys are not used to the stream. Okay? Because you're new here. Okay? There has never been a goal for this stream. Okay? There has never been a sub goal. There's never been a viewer goal. A follower goal. An award goal. There has never been any of this s**t! I just go live and we just kind of do whatever. Okay?"

xQc claimed that if he cared about channel goals and milestones, he would have done it "years ago":

"So, when you guys are pressed about, 'Oh, my god, this sub-count!' 'Oh, my god, this view-count!' 'Oh, my god, this award!' Guys... even if I told you I don't care, right? You can say 'Cap' or whatever. If I cared, I would've done these things a million years ago. We would've had a sub goal. We would've done this and that. We would've done all these things to get there."

According to the 27-year-old, things that happen on his livestream are "coincidental":

"The thing is that - the things that happen are just coincidental. They just happen or not is something what we do. And, I don't make it a goal because all these things are side products."

xQc also explained why he does not display the awards he has received, saying:

"Everything that is a height. Anything that is an award or whatever, they're all side products. And, for the longest time, me just going live was good enough to do these things. Right? And, cool! I'm really happy about that. Why do you think I don't f**king hold all the awards we got. I only got one trophy here. Because I really don't care about them! It's not what it's about."

xQc pleaded with his fans not to make comparisons with others:

"So, stop trying to hold these things above me like, 'Oh, dude, we're not this. We're not that!' I don't give a f**k!"

xQc is amongst the most-watched Twitch streamers of 2023. He joined the platform in 2014 and has amassed over 11.9 million followers. He plays a variety of multiplayer games on his channel, including Overwatch 2, Counter-Strike 2, Among Us, and Fortnite.