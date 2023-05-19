"Dog s**t pieces of trash!" - xQc lashes out at content creators who seemingly "streamed-sniped" his team at Rust Twitch Rivals

During the concluding moments of his livestream earlier today (May 19, 2023), Twitch star Felix "xQc" voiced his frustration at content creators who seemingly "stream-sniped" him at Rust Twitch Rivals. Sharing his thoughts on how the competitive event unfolded, the French-Candian personality remarked:

"You know, streamers are going to be back from being f**king dead, okay? And, when they ask, 'Why is this happening? I don't know why.' Because they failed to realize that they had to make something and create something! And they failed to realize that they are Ego Andy dumbf**k, and that's what's going to happen."

xQc went on to call the alleged stream-sniping content creators "pieces of trash":

"And you know, dude, 'Why is he going off like that? Why is he there?' Well, you know why? Because your streamers are f**king dog s**t pieces of trash! And they are absolute garbage at their job! P*ssy!"

xQc slams streamers who allegedly stream-sniped him at Rust Twitch Rivals 2023

After eight hours of playing Rust at Twitch Rivals, xQc called it quits and shared his thoughts on the event. The conversation began with him saying that he was "not scared" of anything and that he was "not stupid." He elaborated:

"I'm not scared of anything. It's just that I don't understand the dynamics, and I'm not stupid. And... go about it just to feel better. It is a little lame. But it is what it is."

The former Overwatch pro explained what happens in Rust and why the Tool Cupboard (TC) acts as a vital part of the multiplayer-survival game:

"If you don't know about Rust, basically, you could play TC in any way you want. Right? It's random. Okay? It's random. I'll explain. You can put it randomly in... you can choose your corners. Okay? When their (enemy) raid has a mystery of not knowing where it's at, (it) means (that) mystery has more fun. It makes them take more guesses. Bring more materials. It makes you want to fight more longer, and we defend for longer. And then more of an exchange."

According to xQc, when enemies rush to the TC, the gameplay ends up becoming boring:

"When they rush through it, right? And it's not Pog (Twitch emoticon). You would think it's Pog. It's just kind of boring. Okay? It's boring for them (the enemy) and boring for us. You know? Make more by doing less. It's just kind of how it goes. It's called, 'Making content.' When that s**t doesn't happen on a common surface, it's just trash!

Timestamp: 09:18:25

A few moments later, xQc explained why he believed Rust tournaments "sucked" in the past:

"And the reason why this event has sucked in the past, and the other years, is that very specific behavior. It's just f**king dog s**t! Okay? That's why! Simple concept. Okay? So, congrats! Now people get less. Cool, PagMan (Twitch emote)."

xQc later clarified that he was enraged because the enemy team at Rust Twitch Rivals rushed through the TC and seemingly knew the exact location of the item:

"I'm mad at; they just rushed through the f**king TC. They just blew every correct wall. Back-to-back-to-back. Every TC. And it's like, 'Cool, man!' I'm out!"

Fans react to the streamer's clip

xQc's frustration with how Rust Twitch Rivals 2023 played out quickly went viral on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit. Here's what the online community had to say:

xQc is one of the most well-known personalities in the streaming industry. He boasts 11,802,961 followers and has played a total of 922 games on his channel.

Poll : 0 votes