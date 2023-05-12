Why was Blooprint removed from Rust Twitch Rivals? Real reason explored

Blooprint, a Twitch streamer who has been playing Rust for a long time, recently used his social media to explain his absence from the upcoming Twitch Rivals 3 event, which Rustoria will host on May 16, 2023. The tournament will showcase prominent streamers such as Disguised Toast, Mendo, hJune, Willjum, and Welyn, among others

The organizers abruptly removed the 20-year-old participant from the initial squad set to participate in the tournament. Blooprint then shared a Twitlonger link, providing a detailed account of his perspective and explaining why he believed his removal was unfair.

Blooprint explains reason behind sudden removal

Blooprint, who has been playing Rust and producing content for the game since 2016, received disappointing news when he was removed from the upcoming Twitch Rivals event next week. However, he decided to speak out about the issue, revealing that he was initially confirmed to be a part of the squad:

"Two months ago hJune (fellow streamer) hit me up to play in this round of Twitch Rivals, which I agreed to. After assembling the rest of the team It was sent to everybody else a few weeks ago for approval."

He went on to explain that earlier today, the organizers and developers had a meeting where they came to a conclusion to remove him from the event to ensure that each team has a balance. He wrote:

"Although my name has been in that roster since the start, analyzed and okayed by the majority of the Captains throughout multiple meetings, it was randomly decided in today's meeting that I should be removed from the event."

Furthermore, he revealed that he was denied the opportunity to participate even if he were to be swapped with another team member (a weaker player joining his team) to maintain the balance:

"When offered that I get switched with someone from another team who has less experience in Rust so I could at least play in the event, it was denied."

The streamer expressed that the situation felt questionable and lacking in professionalism. He mentioned that there are "parties" who do not want him to participate in the Rust event to maintain balance. He stated:

"I've realized it just isn't worth my time. Clearly there are parties in the event that do not want me to be there. Not personally, but just so the game is balanced in their opinions."

In conclusion, he announced that he will not be participating in any future Twitch Rivals events:

"I will not be participating in this or any future Twitch Rival events. As even if I were to play in it now or in the future, I would not feel wanted."

Here's what the community said

His Twitlonger received many sympathetic messages from both participants and fans. Here are some of the notable tweets:

alpacasita @alpacasita @blooprintgames My love, I know how excited you were to participate as you were unable to last time. You're one of Rust's gems, contributing so much to the game over the years. It is shocking to see you be dismissed and treated this way. As your gf, im fuming, but as a viewer, I'm heartbroken. @blooprintgames My love, I know how excited you were to participate as you were unable to last time. You're one of Rust's gems, contributing so much to the game over the years. It is shocking to see you be dismissed and treated this way. As your gf, im fuming, but as a viewer, I'm heartbroken.

Dust @dustyt__ @blooprintgames Not a fan of Twitch Rivals in the first place, this leaves an even saltier taste in my mouth. Sorry to hear dude. @blooprintgames Not a fan of Twitch Rivals in the first place, this leaves an even saltier taste in my mouth. Sorry to hear dude.

Tesla @TeslaRust @blooprintgames Unreal... one of the biggest, kindest content creators in rust not allowed to participate in the event. God help the toxic ones. @blooprintgames Unreal... one of the biggest, kindest content creators in rust not allowed to participate in the event. God help the toxic ones.

Sven @Sven_YT @blooprintgames Rust = Blooprint. POINT. I can not believe it comes down to these last-minute "politics". This now all at the cost of literally the biggest most influential creator in Rust. Saddened to hear and see. You deserve better. I don't know how I'd feel myself dude... Take care Bloo. @blooprintgames Rust = Blooprint. POINT. I can not believe it comes down to these last-minute "politics". This now all at the cost of literally the biggest most influential creator in Rust. Saddened to hear and see. You deserve better. I don't know how I'd feel myself dude... Take care Bloo. 💙

This feels like disrespect to not only content creators but also the community, im sorry man @blooprintgames dude you are one of if not the biggest rust youtuber out there, you provide constant content on two different channels for a game that has always had a rough time gaining popularity.This feels like disrespect to not only content creators but also the community, im sorry man @blooprintgames dude you are one of if not the biggest rust youtuber out there, you provide constant content on two different channels for a game that has always had a rough time gaining popularity.This feels like disrespect to not only content creators but also the community, im sorry man

tacularr @tacularr @blooprintgames So you were invited two months ago, and days before the event they give you the boot? lol...Such a joke to be honest. One of the biggest Rust creators as well, twitch rivals has been nothing but a mess when it comes to Rust. @blooprintgames So you were invited two months ago, and days before the event they give you the boot? lol...Such a joke to be honest. One of the biggest Rust creators as well, twitch rivals has been nothing but a mess when it comes to Rust.

His message was also shared on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit:

Blooprint was not the only content creator to face a similar outcome. Frost, who has over a million subscribers on YouTube, also tweeted that he was suddenly removed without prior notice.

