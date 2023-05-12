"It's just wrong" - xQc gives his take on a 19-year-old dating a 17-year-old

During a livestream on May 12, 2023, French-Canadian streamer Felix "xQc" engaged in a hot topic of discussion when he claimed that his Twitch chatters were "really weird" about a subject. The conversation started while Felix was playing Counter-Strike: Global Offensive with fellow content creator Georgie "Pokelawls." The former asked the latter about his thoughts on a situation in which a 19-year-old is dating a 17-year-old.

The Twitch star expressed his perspective on the scenario and stated that it was "wrong." He said:

"In most context... you're going to hit hurdles, and I think it's just wrong."

xQc explains why he believes a 19-year-old dating a 17-year-old is wrong

The 27-year-old personality was seven hours into his broadcast when he was playing CS: GO with Pokelawls. He mentioned having a conversation with his Twitch chat and elaborated:

"Okay, here's a major stun-lock. Okay? Chat was being really weird about this. Let's say some guy is 19, and he is dating someone who's 17. Thoughts? ...Thoughts? I do not think that's fine. I don't think that's fine! I don't think that's fine."

A few moments later, Felix explained why he thought a 19-year-old dating a 17-year-old was inappropriate. He claimed that the former has a completely different set of "tools and knowledge" than the latter, resulting in a "major imbalance":

"Somebody who has been out of school, out and about in the real life, in the f**king workplace and outside, doing whatever the f**k... at 19, has a complete different set of tools and knowledge that somebody who is in high school (and) 17 does not have. It creates a major imbalance. That's my thoughts."

Timestamp: 07:50:30

Continuing further, the former Overwatch pro also said:

"Also, the law. So, I don't know. Kind of a lot of stuff, to be honest."

Fans react to the Twitch star's take

The YouTube comments section was bustling with fan reactions, as more than 335 community members shared their thoughts on the streamer's take. While some called it "weird logic":

Others responded to Felix's remarks on 19-year-olds in a workplace:

Some of the more pertinent responses were along these lines:

xQc is easily one of the most recognizable personalities in the streaming industry. The Quebec native began livestreaming on Twitch in 2016 and since has amassed over 11 million followers. At the time of writing, he was the number one English-speaking content creator on the platform.

