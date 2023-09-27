"It's been a significant project I've poured my heart into": Techno Gamerz on his new song 'LIFE' launch (Exclusive)

Techno Gamerz, the famed Indian gaming content creator, just released his latest work, a song called LIFE. In an exclusive conversation with Sportskeeda Esports, he spoke freely about the fascinating journey that led to this project, where he shared genuine thoughts on everything from his gaming background to the influence of his YouTube stardom on his personal life.

He also discussed the origins of his unique moniker, Techno Gamerz, which reflects his passion for both technology and gaming.

Techno Gamerz released a new song, "LIFE"

Q) What initially ignited your passion for gaming, and could you share a standout memory from your early gaming days that profoundly impacted you?

Techno Gamerz: I vividly recall the inception of my gaming journey, a time when I was just a young enthusiast, and my brother introduced me to the world of video games by bringing home a PC. Whenever he was away, I would sneak onto his system, igniting my passion for gaming.

However, this was merely the genesis of my gaming adventure. As the era of smartphones dawned, one of my uncles gifted my mom an unreleased smartphone, albeit one without access to the Play Store.

This limitation didn't deter me; instead, it fueled my curiosity. To play the games my friends were enjoying, I turned to YouTube for guidance and stumbled upon an international creator who enlightened me on how to download games like God Of War on my phone. This moment was a game-changer, pun intended, and marked the true beginning of my gaming odyssey.

My friends were astounded by my newfound ability to play such games on my phone, and their curiosity sparked a new venture for me. I began creating tutorials to help them do the same, and the rest, as they say, is history.

One particular memory stands out prominently from those early days. My brother and his friends used to frequent gaming parlors, and they never took me along. Determined to uncover this hidden treasure trove, I eventually followed them and discovered the world of gaming parlors. It was here that I would spend countless hours engrossed in video games, honing my skills, and solidifying my passion for gaming.

Q) "Techno Gamerz" is a unique username. Can you give your audience the narrative behind its creation?

Techno Gamerz: Well, the story behind Techno Gamerz goes back to my deep passion for both technology and gaming. I've always been fascinated by the world of technology, from the latest gadgets to cutting-edge innovations.

On the other hand, gaming has been a part of my life since I can remember; it's not just a hobby but a way to escape into fantastical worlds and connect with people from all walks of life.

When I decided to create an online persona, I wanted it to reflect my love for both worlds. Techno represents my fascination with technology, and Gamerz is a direct nod to my gaming enthusiasm. I wanted a username that would instantly convey my interests and personality to others in the online gaming and tech communities.

The "z" in Gamerz was a stylistic choice, giving it a modern and slightly edgy feel. It's a reminder that the gaming world is always evolving, just like technology itself. So, Techno Gamerz became the perfect fusion of my two passions, and it's a name I'm proud to be known by in the gaming and tech realms.

Q) How has your experience as a well-known YouTuber influenced your life, and how do you balance your work and personal life?

Techno Gamerz: In the beginning, it felt incredibly surreal to be recognized and to be honest, it still does. Knowing that people have such immense love and admiration for me is something I find hard to fathom at times. It's an overwhelming experience when I go out, whether it's to the mall or anywhere else, and people approach me, wanting to take pictures together.

Being considered an influencer, if you will, has been an incredible journey. Surprisingly, it hasn't had a substantial impact on my personal life. As a gaming influencer, I spend a significant amount of time at home, often in front of my laptop, playing for hours on end. And truth be told, I wouldn't have it any other way.

Q) Could you provide us with a detailed description of your gaming setup, including information about your gaming equipment and any specialized accessories you use?

Techno Gamerz: We are currently in the process of setting up something new, which will soon be unveiled on Techno's channel. Stay tuned for exciting updates!

Q) Your song "Game On" has received over 90 million views on YouTube. Fans have been anticipating a new song from you ever since. Can you tell me whether you have any plans or desires to release a new song for your fans in the near future?

Techno Gamerz: Certainly, I have some exciting plans in the pipeline, and they're on the verge of becoming a reality. I'm genuinely thrilled about what I have in store for my fans, and I can't wait to share it with them. Stay tuned for some fantastic surprises!

Q) You must get a lot of messages from fans b across India. Can you share a specific fan message that moved you or left an indelible mark on you?

Techno Gamerz: My community consistently provides me with an incredible source of motivation that propels me to reach new heights. Their unwavering support and encouragement inspire me to push my limits and achieve more than I ever thought possible.

Q) Are there any exciting upcoming projects or collaborations on the horizon that you can offer a sneak peek of to your eager fans?

Techno Gamerz: Well, I'm thrilled to announce the release of my latest song, 'LIFE.' It's been a significant project I've poured my heart into for quite some time. While I do have some exciting endeavors in the works, they're not quite ready to be unveiled just yet.

I believe in delivering nothing less than perfection, and that requires time and dedication. However, I can promise that there are more exciting projects on the horizon, and you'll soon see them come to life!

Q) What helpful advice or insights would you give your younger self if you could go back to when you were just beginning your YouTube career?

Techno Gamerz: If I could go back in time to the beginning of my YouTube career, I would offer my younger self a positive reaffirmation to keep up the hard work. Starting a YouTube career can be challenging and uncertain, but perseverance and dedication are key. I would remind myself that success often takes time, and it's essential to stay consistent, stay true to your passion, and keep learning and growing.

I would emphasize the importance of creating content that I am genuinely passionate about and that resonates with my audience, as authenticity is what truly connects with viewers. Additionally, I would encourage myself to embrace failures and setbacks as opportunities for growth, as they are an inevitable part of any creative journey.

Ultimately, I would tell my younger self to believe in my abilities and trust the process, knowing that with determination and a positive mindset, success can be achieved in the world of YouTube.

Q) In the far future, what do you see as Techno Gamerz's legacy, and how do you want to continue creating a lasting impact on the gaming community?

Techno Gamerz: In the far future, I envision Techno Gamerz leaving behind a legacy that revolves around constant evolution and innovation within the gaming community. My commitment to bringing new aspects into gaming, exploring a wide array of games, and immersing myself in every gaming experience available will remain at the core of my journey. Moreover, I aim to continue pushing boundaries by exploring new technologies to enhance gaming and gaming content creation.

By doing so, I hope to inspire fellow gamers and creators to embrace change, stay curious, and continuously evolve within the gaming sphere. My legacy will be defined by a lasting impact on the gaming community, characterized by a trail of new possibilities and experiences for gamers worldwide.

Q) Finally, how does it feel to see your character thriving within the Battle Stars universe, and what does this milestone mean to you personally in your gaming career?

Techno Gamerz: The opportunity to have my character thriving within the Battle Stars universe is an incredibly significant milestone in my gaming career. It's not just a big deal; having my character featured in a game feels unreal. This achievement holds immense personal meaning for me as it represents a culmination of years of passion, dedication, and hard work in the gaming world.

It's a testament to the support and love from my fans and the gaming community, and it reinforces the idea that with determination and a deep connection to the gaming world, dreams can become a reality. This milestone serves as both a humbling reminder of how far I've come and an inspiring motivator to continue pushing boundaries in the gaming industry, creating exciting new experiences, and sharing them with my incredible community of gamers.