"It is shameful on our industry" - Popular streamer Pirate Software unhappy with the Helldivers 2 PSN account requirement

In a recent stream, Jason “Pirate Software” joined the many content creators weighing in on the current Helldivers 2 drama. The need to have a PSN account to even play the game has infuriated much of the fanbase and has taken the game from being a global phenomenon to having people rage and rant about it. Jason joined those people on his May 3, 2024, YouTube stream, when he opened up about his thoughts.

Pirate Software didn’t hold back, making it clear that he completely nuked all presence of Helldivers 2 from his community. According to the indie game developer and content creator, the requirement of suddenly needing a PSN was disgusting:

“It is shameful on our industry.”

Pirate Software rants about the Helldivers 2 PSN account requirement

(Clip begins at 8:51:23)

During Pirate Software's most recent YouTube stream, the popular content creator spoke firmly about the situation with Helldivers 2’s developers, Arrowhead games. He said that he has completely removed all facets of the game from his community, and will not touch their games again:

“I am just gonna put it on the table. I’m not gonna play anything from Arrowhead ever again. At all. I removed everything from Helldivers from our entire community. None. Zero. Nada. Not gonna touch it.”

It was more than simply just uninstalling the game, though. Arrowhead Games’ choice to require a PSN account for Helldivers 2 has upset many people, and Pirate Software is no different. He took the “Scorched Earth” route and obliterated it from his community:

“This behavior on all sides is disgusting. I’ve deleted the emote we have, I got rid of all the channels for it, I’ve uninstalled the game completely from the secondary computer, I put a negative review of the game, and I’ve tried to refund it now. And if they don’t refund it then I’m gonna use the option to remove it from my Steam account permanently, which you can do. It will delete the game, so it is no longer installed.”

Expand Tweet

While not everyone is upset by this change, it’s clear that Pirate Software found it to be a breach of trust and a decision he could not go along with. Forcing players to use a PSN account was going too far, and the content creator made it clear he wasn’t a fan:

“I don’t want that s**t touching me. I don’t want it near me, it is shameful on our industry. You don’t treat players like that, and I am taking the nuclear option. Unlike the 500kg bomb that misses things right next to it, I don’t miss, and I take out all of it at once. Rip it out of the room. Done.”

For those who aren’t aware, Helldivers 2’s social media recently made an announcement stating that all players had to have a PSN account connected to play the game. It was always something that was there, but due to technical limitations at the game’s launch, the developers made it optional. However, it is now a requirement, and many fans are upset.

Pirate Software would resume coding after the rant, but he made it very clear throughout the stream how he felt about the announcement from Arrowhead via his tirade.