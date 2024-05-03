“Is this an out of season April Fools Joke?” Helldivers 2 players are divided with the latest Sony developments

The new Helldivers 2 account linking update has the community divided in two. Arrowhead Game Studios has gotten a lot of praise for staying away from a few frowned-upon practices, like their relative lack of dependence on microtransactions. However, their new account linking update seems to go against their recent practices and could even lock players out of their games.

Arrowhead Game Studios recently released a statement saying that all new players will now be required to link their Steam account to a PlayStation Network account. Not everyone has or wishes to make a PSN account, while some want things to stay as they are. The outrage is real and X user @Kartal Eagle Eye couldn't believe the account linking requirement is real, here's what he had to say:

"You guys were just getting big Ws being against scummy MTX practices and now you pull this stunt? Is this an out of season April Fools Joke?"

Helldivers 2 players are divided over linking accounts to PlayStation

Not everyone has an issue with this new requirement from AGS. While one half of the community rages over the "Predatory" actions of PlayStation, there are also those who believe this is a simple request. Some say, it barely takes a few minutes to make an account and enjoy the game in peace. To their credit, AGS also seems to be apologetic about the situation and is trying to make it easier.

While it may not be a big issue, PC players should definitely not need to make a new PlayStation account to enjoy their games on Steam. It doesn't make a lot of sense and is also inconvenient, so the outrage is understandable, to say the least. After Helldivers 2's new update on May 6, 2024, account linking will become mandatory.

It is yet to be seen how the situation will play out but there are some who wish to refund the game if the account linking becomes a permanent thing. This title has a huge community and they have been largely impressed with the developers since the game's release.

That said, their recent account linking update could even lead to a drop in player count. It is a little concerning that those who don't wish to make a PlayStation account will get locked out of the game. People could end up losing hours of progress and money due to this move by Arrowhead Game Studios.

