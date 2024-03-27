"It sucked a**": Twitch streamer Aris blasts Dragon's Dogma 2 for being bad, says he lied and refunded the game

Twitch streamer Aris "AvoidingThePuddle" is known for being very outspoken about his views on video games, and he recently blasted Capcom's new release Dragon's Dogma 2. Fans have been waiting for the sequel to the fantasy RPG for over a decade, and it was finally released across all major platforms on March 22, 2024. However, the launch was mired by a lot of technical difficulties and a paid DLC scandal.

While plenty of other content creators and reviewers have talked about the game's issues at launch, Aris did not mince his words while on the topic. In a recent live stream on Twitch, during which he was playing Star Wars: Dark Forces, a game that was initially released in 1995, he tore into Dragon's Dogma 2 and revealed that he had to lie about non-existent crashes to get a refund because the game "sucked":

"Yeah, I refunded Dragon's Dogs**t, they gave it back it to me. I had to lie and say it crashed too much. But it just sucked a**!"

Aris joins other Twitch streamers like Asmongold in complaining about Dragon's Dogma 2

As far as fantasy RPG video game series go, the Dragon's Dogma franchise is considered a classic among fans. With the initial game having come out back in 2012 on PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360, fans were looking forward to the much-awaited sequel.

But much like many other major releases over the last couple of years, Capcom has been called out by players for issues with inconsistent performance and more. The topic of paid DLCs, which essentially allow players to get some of the rarer in-game items, has also ruffled a lot of feathers in the community.

Aris, for example, clearly did not like the game and chose to refund it. He's not alone either, with Dragon's Dogma 2 currently sitting with only 54% positive reviews on Stream and a Metacritic User Score of six out of 10.

Aris is not the only Twitch streamer to call out Capcom on the problematic launch. Zack "Asmongold," who had been talking about the game quite positively before its release, had much to say after the failed launch. Soon after the release, he went on a long rant, talking about how the game was suffering due to "shi**y monetization."