Jagran Play COD Mobile Grand Finals: Teams, prize pool, where to watch, and more

In September, JPET (Jagran Play Esports Tournament) for COD Mobile players, featuring invitational and open qualifiers, was announced by Jagran Play. The invitational event took place between 1 October 2022 and 9 October 2022, with four teams out of 16 qualifying for the Grand Finals while the four slots were still empty.

The JPET invitational was followed by the open qualifiers, which began on 11 October 2022. The open qualifiers featured new teams who registered for the tournament to grab at least one slot in the JPET Grand Finals. As expected, the open qualifiers concluded on 16 October, with four teams getting their tickets to the Grand Finals.

The Grand Finals have already commenced, and eight squads are battling it out for the ₹10,00,000 prize, which will be awarded on 21 October 2022. In the following section, readers can learn more about Jagran Play COD Mobile Grand Finals.

JPET COD Mobile: The fourth and final day of the Grand Finals will take place on 21 October

Jagran Play Esports Tournament - COD Mobile is in its final stage (Image via Jagran Play)

The organizers scheduled the JPET COD Mobile Grand Finals between 18 and 21 October. The tournament is finally coming to an end, and the following eight squads are fighting it out for the first position:

Godlike ES

NS Official

Team Vitality

T2P Ineffective

Enigma Gaming

Memoria

Revenant ES

Tryhards

Famous names like GodLike Esports, Team Vitality, Enigma Gaming, and Revenant Esports were part of the invitational qualifiers. At the same time, NS Official, T2P Ineffective, Memoria, and Tryhards registered for the JPET COD Mobile open qualifiers and came out as the top four teams.

Prize Pool

The tournament has a prize pool of ₹20,00,000 (Image via Jagran Play)

Jagran Play’s Call of Duty Mobile tournament has a total prize pool of ₹20,00,000 (approximately $24,550), with ₹10,00,000 (roughly $12,275) for the champion team. The rest of ₹10,00,000 will be divided among the other squads in the contest.

Schedule and where to watch

The matches will be streamed on Jagran Play's official YouTube channel (Image via Jagran Play)

All of the matches will be streamed on Jagran Play’s official YouTube channel. The stream starts at 5 pm (IST), so viewers can tune in and can also get a shot at winning prizes via giveaways from the organizers’ side. Day 3 is scheduled to take place on 20 October, while Day 4 (final) will happen on 21 October.

Here’s Jagran Play’s YouTube channel for readers who want to tune into the JPET Call of Duty Mobile Grand Finals Stream: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCffMFhtxo7pN02gyF0IjWog

