Japan’s Donuts Varrel qualify for PUBG Mobile World Championship 2023 Riyadh 

Donuts Varrel came out victorious in the PUBG Mobile Showdown 2023: Korea vs Japan, where the top teams from the two nations clashed against each other. The tournament spanned over two days and featured the top eight teams from Pro Series Korea Season 1 and eight others from the Showdown: Japan Qualifier. The competition consisted of a total of 12 matches, with six being played each day.

The winner team of the showdown, Donuts Varrel, also seized a spot in the upcoming PUBG Mobile World Invitational 2023. It is a global mid-season event that is scheduled to occur in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, from July 11 to 16. The fact that only one Japanese roster made it to the top seven highlights the dominance of the Korean teams in this battle royale title.

PUBG Mobile Showdown 2023: Korea vs Japan overview

Overall standings of Showdown (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Donuts Varrel, who had previously topped the Japanese Qualifier, maintained their winning streak and earned the victory with 109 points, two Chicken Dinners, and 61 frags.

Meanwhile, Dplus KIA, previously known as Damwon Gaming, had an average start but managed to post 64 points on the final day, which propelled them to second place with a total of 107. NS Redforce, another Korean team, climbed up four positions to take the third spot.

After a promising start with two Chicken Dinners and a second-place finish on day one, ZZ's performance took a turn for the worse, resulting in them slipping down to fourth place in the overall rankings.

Although Duskan Esports, the reigning Korean champions, showed some signs of improvement on day two, their efforts fell short, and they had to settle for sixth place. Dopeness, despite grabbing two Chicken Dinners, ended up in the 10th spot.

PUBG MOBILE Esports @EsportsPUBGM Get ready for the 2023 PUBG MOBILE WORLD INVITATIONAL, powered by Gamers8!



Tournament will feature two exciting stages:

ALLSTARS STAGE July 11th - July 13th

MAIN TOURNAMENT July 14th - July 16th)



Total prize pool of $3,000,000

#PUBGMOBILE #PUBGMESPORTS #PMWI #2023PMWI Get ready for the 2023 PUBG MOBILE WORLD INVITATIONAL, powered by Gamers8!Tournament will feature two exciting stages:ALLSTARS STAGE July 11th - July 13thMAIN TOURNAMENT July 14th - July 16th)Total prize pool of $3,000,000 🔥Get ready for the 2023 PUBG MOBILE WORLD INVITATIONAL, powered by Gamers8!Tournament will feature two exciting stages: ALLSTARS STAGE July 11th - July 13th MAIN TOURNAMENT July 14th - July 16th)Total prize pool of $3,000,000 🎉#PUBGMOBILE #PUBGMESPORTS #PMWI #2023PMWI https://t.co/1b3O2NsSnS

Reject Tokyo and Sengoku Gaming, two of Japan's top teams, struggled throughout the tournament and had to settle for disappointing finishes. The former came in eighth place and the latter finished in 12th place. SunSister and Hidden faild to secure a respectable spot in the event.

ZZ Chicken achieved the tournament's highest number of kills - 24. Meanwhile, his teammate Kay was the most effective damage dealer, taking away 4268 HP. Duksan Hoxy was the sole standout performer for his team. He delivered 4105 HP damage and 23 kills, making him the second-best fragger in the PUBG Mobile competition.

Poll : 0 votes