Nicolaj Jensen Jensen is a Danish professional League of Legends player for Team Liquid. One of the best mid-laners in the League of Legends Championship Series, Jensen has made his name as a two-time LCS champion with Team Liquid.

And according to Travis Gafford, Jensen will sign a three-year contract extension with Team Liquid, worth $4.2 million. This contract will make Jensen the highest-paid player in League of Legends Championship Series history.

Previous records for the highest-payed players include Impact's contract with Team Liquid for $3.4 million over three years and Huni's contract with Dignitas for $2.3 million for two years.

Having started his career in 2012 with Team Solo Mebdi, Jensen has come a long way to become a two-time LCS champion with Team Liquid and earn the MVP tag at one of them.

A list of Jensen's career highlights, according to League of Legends Gamepedia, includes:

2x LCS Champion (2019 Spring, 2019 Summer)

LCS Finals MVP (2019 Summer)

4x LCS All-Pro 1st-Team (2016 Spring, 2017 Summer, 2018 Summer, 2019 Summer)

4x LCS All-Pro 2nd-Team (2017 Spring, 2018 Spring, 2019 Spring, 2020 Summer)

LCS All-Pro 3rd-Team (2016 Summer)

1000 Career-Kill Club

With major, trusted sources reporting the contract between Jensen and Team Liquid to be signed very soon, the deal is yet to be confirmed by either party, as neither Jensen nor Team Liquid have authenticated the details or existence of such a contract at the time of writing.

It does look obvious that Team Liquid would want to extend the contract of one of the best mid-laners in the League of Legends Championship Series, if not the world.

The Danish pro will be looking to leave a mark as he looks to grab his third LCS title in the upcoming Spring season. Jensen, along with Impact, Broxah, Tactical, and CoreJJ, with TF Blade as the substitute, will aim to guide Team Liquid into the Spring Split playoffs and add more silverware to his trophy cabinet.