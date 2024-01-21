"Josh proposed before GTA 6": Fans react to Sidemen member Zerkaa getting engaged to long-time girlfriend

YouTuber and Sidemen member Josh "Zerkaa" announced his engagement to his long-time girlfriend Freya in a post on X on January 21, 2024. Within an hour of the post being up, it had already garnered over a million views and 54,000 likes.

Showing off the emerald green ring, the couple could be seen smiling together, with the caption stating:

"After 13 years we finally did it. We’re engaged!"

As congratulations and best wishes from fans all over the world poured in, a user pointed out the fact that Josh had proposed to his girlfriend of 13 years before the successor to the Grand Theft Auto franchise could be released:

"Josh proposed before GTA 6."

"Honestly so happy for you guys" - Fans give best wishes after Sidemen member Zerkaa and girlfriend announce engagement

The new year has had an explosive start for the Sidemen, with their first Sunday video of 2024 doing extensively well and earning millions of views in the first 24 hours.

In yet another event that calls for a celebration, Josh "Zerkaa" has announced his engagement, and the post has since attracted an outpouring of love and support from fans and creators alike. Having started dating in 2010, the two have been together for a considerable time now.

Many users on the platform congratulated the YouTuber and his girlfriend, and expressed their happiness at their union:

"Honestly so happy for you guys."

Other users joked about the long amount of time it took for Zerkaa to propose to his girlfriend, and sarcastically stated that it may be "too early" in the relationship for the two to get engaged:

Some users even wondered if it would take them just as long of a time to get married:

Fellow creator and friend of Zerkaa, angryginge13, also mentioned that now would be the time for him to start preparing a speech for their upcoming wedding:

The previous year ended on an awkward note as the Sidemen were banned from the opening ceremony of one of the outlets of their own restaurant, called Sides, in West Midlands. The entire ordeal revolved around the expected footfall of over 10,000 fans, all wanting to catch a glimpse of the group at their new restaurant.

The local authorities stated that they would pursue legal action against the group if they did not heed their request to not show up.