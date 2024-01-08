"Haters are crying": KSI calls out haters as Sidemen's first Sunday video of 2024 gets great engagement on YouTube

Olajide "KSI" recently shared a post by fellow Sidemen member Josh "Zerkaa" on X, in which the performance of Sidemen's first Sunday video of 2024 is showcased. Looking at the statistics, it is evident that the video has performed well, having garnered 3.7 million views within the first 17 and a half hours.

The video involved 40 YouTubers playing "The Sidemen Ultimate Hide & Seek" to win $100,000. Notable inclusions among the ensemble were Grime rapper and MC JME and tech YouTuber Mrwhosetheboss.

KSI used this opportunity to call out his "haters" and stated:

"The haters are crying (crying emoji)"

"You guys are almost 40" - Fans react to KSI's tweet about haters after latest Sidemen Sunday video

The scale of the British YouTube group's videos is no small affair, and a reply by @ksinews_ showcased just how much effort went into editing their latest upload.

KSI's loyal fanbase showcased an outpouring of love and support for the group, offering words of encouragement and even requesting them to make content similar to this video.

However, some quickly called out KSI for using the word "haters," while others made light of the fact that the YouTubers were playing a game of "hide and seek":

"The haters??? You guys are almost 40, and you're running around playing hide and seek"

How did 2023 fare for the Sidemen?

This video marks the group's first piece of fresh content this year. 2023 proved to be very eventful for the crew, including the star-studded Sidemen Charity Match and their expansion of the Sides restaurant chain.

However, it was not without controversy. For instance, in November, the group was banned from showing up at the opening ceremony of their own restaurant in West Midlands as the local authority anticipated a fan turnout of over 10,000.

Despite these hurdles, the group has remained in the limelight throughout 2023, as recently revealed top-searched YouTube terms have showcased. The list highlighted the group as the third most searched entity on YouTube, having attained a search volume of 33.48 million searches.

As per SocialBlade, the British group amassed over three million subscribers in 2023, alongside a billion views on their videos.