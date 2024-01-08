Top searched YouTube terms revealed as MrBeast and Sidemen make top three, with "ASMR" coming out on top

As we enter the second week of 2024, the top searched YouTubers on the platform in 2023 have been released, with MrBeast leading the charge and the UK group Sidemen close behind. However, the most searched term on the video-sharing platform is not a content creator but the category ASMR, with over 67 million in search volume as per stats from Similarweb.

MrBeast was by far the most popular YouTuber on the platform last year, having recently breached the much-awaited 200 million subscriber mark in October 2023, and breaking records with his viral videos. His name appears twice in the top ten most searched terms.

Here are the top ten most searched official YouTube creator channels on the platform in 2023:

MrBeast Sidemen xQc Markiplier KSI Dhar Mann Studios PewDiePie Penguinz0 (MoistCr1TiKaL) Destiny IShowSpeed

Social media reacts to most searched YouTube terms for 2023 as MrBeast and Sidemen lead the charge

Over the years, YouTube has established itself as the premier long-form video-sharing platform worldwide, with hundreds of thousands of creators uploading content on a daily basis. With a huge boom in content creation and livestreaming, the website has also started courting streamers from other platforms, such as Twitch, that have signed exclusive deals with the Google-owned company over the last few years.

Out of the several channels and content creators that dominate YouTube, a couple have stood out over the last few years. Jimmy Donaldson, aka MrBeast, the back-to-back winner of the Streamy Awards winner for Content Creator of the Year, has retained his position on top through 2023 after a number of his videos broke the record for most-watched non-music video in the first 24 hours last year (before the GTA 6 trailer dethroned him).

The popular British group Sidemen has also made a splash, coming in as the second-most searched term on the platform last year. With a star-studded ensemble, their weekly Sidemen Sunday series has continued to garner a lot of attention in 2023. Especially the videos starring other creators such as IShowSpeed and Kai Cenat.

KSI, the YouTuber turned boxer who is a prominent member of Sidemen, has continued to be highly popular among fans. He also bagged a spot in the top five most searched creator's list for last year, a testament to his growing popularity over the years.

Controversial internet personality Andrew Tate, who is banned from YouTube, also features on the list.

Here are some general reactions to the list from social media platforms such as X (formerly Twitter):

