"Juicer to Juicer" - Stable Ronaldo offers xQc to test drive his new Porsche 911 GT3, wishes to IRL stream together

Rani "Stable Ronaldo," a prominent figure in the Fortnite community, took to his Twitch stream to extend an offer to fellow streamer Felix "xQc." Felix had recently shared his wish to acquire a Porsche 911 GT3RS, and interestingly, Rani had recently purchased a comparable model.

Stable Ronaldo revealed his latest acquisition, a 2023 992 911 GT3, as a celebratory gift for his 21st birthday. The streamer shared a clip showcasing his brand-new set of wheels:

Expand Tweet

Coincidentally, Felix expressed a desire for a similar car, even mentioning his willingness to trade his McLaren. Stable Ronaldo, residing in LA, shared a clip extending an invitation to Felix to experience the car firsthand. He labeled his invitation as:

"Juicer to Juicer."

"You're welcome to test drive my car" - Stable Ronaldo's invitation to xQc

Stable Ronaldo, an emerging star in the Fortnite community, addressed xQc on his stream to convey a message. The French-Canadian had expressed interest in test-driving a car, specifically the Porsche 911 GT3RS.

Rani purchased a similar model, the 911 GT3, which is distinct from xQc's desired 911 GT3 RS. Both cars, designed for maximum performance, bear the RS designation, signifying their racing heritage. The GT3 RS represents an upgraded version with a different engine and wheel carrier compared to the GT3.

Here's what Stable Ronaldo said:

"Yo, yo, xQc bro, if you're out there and somehow this clip gets to you, and I don't know if you live in LA, but I have a 992 GT3. It's basically the same car, except this (GT3 RS) is more track-oriented. It's exact same engine, exact same car."

He added:

"You're welcome to test drive my car and see how you like it. Hopefully, this clip reaches you man, and Juicer to Juicer, I love you man...I'll drive to you. Maybe, we can do an IRL stream on your stream, no? And then you can maybe tag me..."

What did the fans say?

The clip was shared on Felix's clips page on YouTube, which garnered a lot of reactions. Here are some of them:

Felix's fans react to Stable Ronaldo's proposal (Image via YouTube)

Felix is no stranger to indulging in luxury items, including jewelry and cars. Recently, the streamer showcased a jacket that is rumored to have a price tag of $2.6k.