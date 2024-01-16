Twitch superstar Félix "xQc" is known for his massive net worth and does not hesitate to flaunt it. He can often be seen showing off his luxurious purchases and lavish lifestyle to his audience, including cars, watches, and diamond-studded jewelry, to name a few. However, not all expensive items are perceived in good taste by netizens.

Some pointed out an outfit worn by Félix, which involves a camo jacket and black pants with white marks. Users believed that the outfit, which cost upwards of $2,600, did not appear appealing to the eye. One user stated that the outfit was proof that good taste cannot be bought using money:

"Xqc is proof that money doesnt buy good taste"

"Bro has a parachute" - Fans roast xQc for his outfit, including a jacket costing $2.6k

Félix "xQc" made headlines last year after acquiring a non-exclusive deal with Kick, netting him $100 million. The streamer has never been shy in flaunting his wealth and has even been involved in controversies due to this.

Being criticized for posting and earning off reaction videos on the Gaza bombings, he responded by showing off luxurious items such as a diamond-studded watch and poker chips. This caused him to be lambasted by users online for his insensitivity.

This time, however, the streamer has come under the microscope of netizens online for his fashion choice. Many have taken to X to roast the streamer for a particular outfit in which he seems to be wearing a jacket, which is reportedly worth more than $2,600:

A user found the price of the jacket worn by xQc to be upwards of $2,600 (Image via xQcreviews/X)

Fans were unimpressed with Félix's outfit of choice, and some even compared it to wearing a "parachute." Users pointed out that the clothing looks similar to those worn in the battle-royale game PUBG or the open-world game Grand Theft Auto 5:

"Bro has a parachute"

Some users did not see much of a problem with the outfit and believed that the jacket, in particular, could make for a good outfit if worn properly.

Félix is currently one of the highest-earning streamers on Twitch, boasting a paycheck of over $318,821, as per Amazonslots.com. The list of the top earners on Twitch showcases the number one spot being contested by internet giants, including Tyler "Ninja" and Felix "PewDiePie," both of whom have amassed over $500,000 in 2023.