Jurassic Park Survival announced at The Game Awards 2023: Expected release window, platforms, and more

Jurassic Park Survival has been announced at The Game Awards 2023. A classic reimagination of the movies, the upcoming title could become a surprise hit in the gaming community. The title's action-packed trailer, revealed at the awards ceremony, featured someone who appears to be the protagonist as she tries to escape a dinosaur onslaught.

While there have been many Jurassic Park games recently, this project is expected to offer something different. For one, this will be the first time that the franchise will release a title belonging to the Survival genre. While all the official information is yet to be announced, the platforms have been confirmed.

Moreover, speculations can also be made regarding when this survival title will be officially released.

Expected Jurassic Park Survival release window

As the Jurassic Park Survival trailer announced at The Game Awards 2023 is the title's first one, the exact release date has yet to be confirmed. The trailer featured small parts of what appeared to be gameplay. However, a full-scale video game often requires a lot more time to be polished.

As things stand, a possible release window for Jurassic Park Survival could be Q2 of 2024. However, a 2025 release can't be ruled out.

A release in the first quarter of 2024 would certainly be surprising since the title's store pages aren't even up yet. Readers are advised to follow the game's official X account and Sportskeeda for all the latest information.

All Jurassic Park Survival platforms

While the title's official release date hasn't been announced at The Game Awards 2023, the full list of platforms it will be available on has been disclosed. The game is a current-gen-only title and will be available on the Xbox Series XlS, PlayStation 5, and PC.

This is pretty much along expected lines, as many video game developers in 2023 have stopped including old-gen consoles. Concentrating on stronger hardware could help them produce titles that match the expectations of the community. Fans will certainly hope that the first-person survival experience will be able to exceed their expectations.