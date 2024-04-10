"Just got another mole removed": Ninja reveals he is still undergoing treatment a week after claiming he was "cancer-free"

Popular video game streamer Richard Tyler Blevins, better known as Ninja, has provided a health update on X. The Fortnite content creator has said that his feet are still being treated a week after announcing that he was "cancer-free." For those who are not aware, on March 27, the Twitch streamer explained in a similar post that while getting a regular check-up, his doctors had diagnosed him with melanoma, or skin cancer.

Since then, he has offered a couple of updates about the situation. On April 5, stated that the foot had been operated on and that he was officially "cancer-free." While this led fans to think that Ninja was out of the woods, the situation is not that simple.

On April 10, the Fortnite streamer provided another update, claiming that he recently got more moles removed and that he still has stitches on his right leg. He said:

"Stitches in my foot are staying another week, some spots have not fully closed up. I just got another mole removed and have 4 stitches on my right quad."

Ninja reveals he will have more operations next month while giving an update on his cancer diagnosis

Ninja has stated that he will probably be undergoing more surgical procedures next month (May 2024) because the doctors are not willing to take a chance on the cancer in his skin. The YouTuber has also mentioned two more moles on his foot, which will be removed in May. Moreover, he will have another back surgery that month. Here's what he said:

"I will be getting 2 more moles on my toes removed and another large incision on my back early May, doctors just want to be careful stay on top of it."

The 32-year-old famous gaming professional has made a name for himself in the Fortnite community. Over the years, he has become a household name in the gaming circle, with millions of fans spanning the globe. Naturally, many of them are worried about his well-being, especially considering the recent update came a week after the good news about the creator not having cancer.