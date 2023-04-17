JustaMinx withdraws from boxing event following visa issues, KSI's manager confirms

Popular Twitch streamer Becca "JustaMinx" has withdrawn from her scheduled fight against fellow YouTuber Jessica "Fangs" at the upcoming Misfits 006 Boxing event. The MF & DAZN: X Series is set to take place at the XULA Convocation Center in New Orleans, Louisiana on April 21.

Mams Taylor, an organizer of Misfits events and JJ "KSI's" manager, confirmed on Twitter that JustaMinx will be unable to participate due to visa-related issues. He wrote:

"Just want to be clear that Minx did not pull out, she was eager to do this but travel & visa issues could not be resolved in time despite every effort. @JustaMinx we will see u soon."

Proper Loud Music @MamsTaylor

JustaMinx responds to missing out due to Visa issues

JustaMinx took to Twitter to address her fans and explain her unfortunate situation. In a tweet, she revealed that her withdrawal was due to her passport being delayed by the US embassy. She wrote:

"Got unlucky with the embassy. They said it'd take two weeks to get my passport back but it's sadly been more than a month now. I'll see you guys on the next card."

In response to a fan's question, she further elaborated on her situation by stating that she had paid priority fees to expedite the delivery of her passport but has yet to receive it, delaying her return to the US. She tweeted:

"i literally paid the priority fee lmao. its so annoying."

In a lighthearted tweet that followed, she joked about her current situation by suggesting that her next opponent might be someone from the US embassy:

"my next boxing match is gonna be with someone from the embassy."

Fans react to fight card update

In light of Becca's withdrawal from the upcoming Misfits 006 Boxing event, Mams Taylor announced on Twitter that Alaena Vampira will replace her in the fight against Fangs on April 21. Here are some major reactions:

MSC 🫡 @Kloppista_LFC @MamsTaylor @JustaMinx Is this not the 2nd time a female fighter has had visa issues? Why does this keep happening so close to fight night? @MamsTaylor @JustaMinx Is this not the 2nd time a female fighter has had visa issues? Why does this keep happening so close to fight night?

Giuseppe @JoseTuna3 @MamsTaylor @JustaMinx I don’t want to be negative but please don’t let minx fight before she’s overcome her out the ring issues, it could end up being very dangerous @MamsTaylor @JustaMinx I don’t want to be negative but please don’t let minx fight before she’s overcome her out the ring issues, it could end up being very dangerous

Echo :) @EchoMabel @JustaMinx Wishing you the best! I know you where really looking forward to fighting! But hey atleast that means you can continue training and be even better on your next !! @JustaMinx Wishing you the best! I know you where really looking forward to fighting! But hey atleast that means you can continue training and be even better on your next !! 💕

Trin🐥 @lilbopeep1927 @JustaMinx I’m so sorry minx I know you were excited about this @JustaMinx I’m so sorry minx I know you were excited about this ❤️

Although the Misfits 006 Boxing event has already generated a lot of excitement and anticipation, fans are eagerly looking ahead to the next installment of the event, Misfits 007, which promises to be even more epic.

It has been confirmed that KSI, one of the most popular YouTubers and content creators, will return to the ring to take on professional boxer Joe Fournier.

