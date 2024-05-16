Kai Cenat laughs maniacally on stream after over 1400 deaths during Elden Ring marathon

Twitch streamer Kai Cenat has been hosting an Elden Ring stream spanning over a hundred hours, aimed at completing the game in its entirety in one endless broadcast. However, the task seems to have gotten the best of the creator. After more than 130 hours of total gameplay on stream, dying over 1438 times, and spending more than 11 hours on a single boss, the creator seemed to have reached his breaking point.

Following yet another fruitless death, he could be seen laughing uncontrollably on his stream.

Kai Cenat had set up a heart monitor to observe his heart rate as he traversed the game's storyline and the subsequent bosses. As the creator laughed, his heart rate rose rapidly, going from 80 to 128 beats per minute. This concerned the stream's viewers, who stated in the chat that he had "lost it" and asked him to go to sleep.

Kai Cenat laughs uncontrollably after spending 11 hours trying to beat Malenia in Elden Ring

Kai Cenat's Elden Ring playthrough marathon has been a lengthy process. It took him over four hours to beat the first optional boss in Elden Ring, the Tree Sentinel. He has come a long way since then and improved his skills at the game, managing to beat Golden Shade Godfrey in his first attempt 74 hours into the stream.

Eventually, Kai faced Malenia, Blade of Miquella, an optional boss and demigod who is considered to be the most difficult enemy in-game. At around 119 hours in, the creator even celebrated prematurely, believing he had beaten the boss, without realizing that a whole second phase was set to begin afterward.

Since then, the Twitch creator has tried to beat Malenia, but in vain. Regardless, Kai continued to attempt to beat her until dying 1503 times, after which he decided to sleep off his frustration with the game and try again after a nap. As of writing, Malenia continues to be undefeated by Kai.

Meanwhile, Kick star Adin Ross had set up a wager with Kai Cenat. The former stated that he would award Kai with $100,000 if he managed to beat Shade Godfrey on his first try.

After Kai accomplished the feat, Adin even offered a "double or nothing" deal, wherein the former could earn $200,000 if he beat the next boss on his first attempt. Kai declined the offer, believing the risk to not be worth the reward.