Kai Cenat opens up about his feud with Sneako, says the Rumble streamer called him the "fakest ni**a ever"

Twitch star Kai Cenat took to his livestream today (March 21) to talk about his ongoing feud with fellow content creator Nico "Sneako." Cenat was compiling a list of streamers when discussing where to position Sneako. During this discussion, he revealed how Sneako's attitude towards him had shifted since he expressed his appreciation for Charlie "MoistCr1TiKaL's" video about him.

For those unaware, MoistCr1TiKaL recently created a video about Sneako. In the clip, he addressed a few comments that the internet personality had made about him and his girlfriend. His response gained rapid attention and went viral, with many, including Kai Cenat, watching it.

In his latest broadcast, Cenat mentioned that it was after this video that Sneako's attitude towards him changed. He said:

"That ni**a got tight because I liked that MoistCr1TiKaL video back in like, July. He called me, 'The fakest ni**a ever, clout-chasing creator' and whatever. So I said, 'You got that same energy. Let me reciprocate it' and all I did was reciprocate my energy."

"He just started saying anything" - Kai Cenat explains his feud with Sneako

Being one of the most prominent streamers at present, Kai Cenat inevitably encounters numerous conflicts within the industry. Something similar seems to have occurred between him and Sneako.

In his latest livestream, Cenat revealed that he used to respect Sneako during his earlier days. However, he also said that Sneako's shift towards "red pill" content was unappealing.

The streamer said:

"Let's be honest. Let's do a full circle on Sneako. If you guys remember Sneako's beginning of his career, YouTube Sneako, very goated. Very talented. Editing was A1. Storytelling and videos were A1. Pretty good. Then he just started saying anything. Literally just started saying anything."

He added:

"The reason why I ignored Sneako, 'cause something you gotta understand, is that everything I do in my life, I do it for a reason. There was a reason that I did that. Wasn't cause I was Hollywood. That ni**a got tight because I liked that MoistCr1TiKaL video back in like, July."

Typically, Sneako would react to these types of situations on his Rumble streams. However, he is currently occupied with travel arrangements, so fans will have to wait and see how he responds to the recent developments.