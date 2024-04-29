Kai Cenat reveals Kanye West sent him new Vultures merchandise following the recent controversy

Those who closely follow Twitch streamer Kai Cenat will know that he has been having a rather unusual beef with none other than rapper and singer Kanye "Ye" West. For context, during a March 16 stream, Cenat received a package from Ye's clothing brand. However, the trousers did not quite fit the streamer.

In response, Cenat went on to troll the situation which prompted Ye to DM him, stating:

"Don't make jokes about my clothing. When you ain't saying anything about what Adidas is doing. When Vultures song came out, you didn't play my verse. You controlled. Don't play with me."

Ye DMs Twitch streamer on Instagram (Image via Twitch/Kai Cenat)

Since this incident, Ye appeared rather discontent with the Twitch streamer, even labeling him as an "industry plant" during a recent interview. However, there is a new update to this drama. Cenat has finally received a new package from Vulture (Ye's brand). Thankfully, the trousers did fit him this time.

Watch Cenat's reaction:

Expand Tweet

"This actually looks smaller" - Kai Cenat's reaction to receiving a new package from Ye's brand

Twitch streamer Kai Cenat seemed visibly content with the latest package from Ye's clothing brand Vultures. Following the disappointment of ill-fitting trousers and the resulting controversy, Kai finally received what appeared to be a pair of smaller-sized pants. Reacting to the delivery, he said:

"We got the pants. Now this actually looks smaller, chat. Believe it or not, this actually looks smaller than the last one, chat. So it is now time Ye, I know we have had our differences and sh*t like that Ye, but Ye, I am now about to try on these pants."

(Timestamp: 00:20:33)

Much to the streamer's joy, the pants did fit him this time. The streamer exclaimed:

"Hold on, he sent the right size! The last time I tied it, it didn't work. He sent the right size. Hold on, chat. No pockets kinda crazy though, but he sent the right size though. Oh my god, they fit. "

Speaking of what Kai Cenat wears during streams, he recently hosted a 24-hour livestream of him completing Ghost of Tsushima. The stream featured him adorning an actual Samurai costume. Not only that, his entire room was set up in a traditional Japanese-themed ambiance.