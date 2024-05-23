Kai Cenat warns IShowSpeed after fan urges him to show alleged gang signs on camera during NYC stream

YouTube star Darren "IShowSpeed" was doing an IRL stream from New York City when one of his fans urged him to do a certain gesture with his hands. The streamer was dancing with a couple of strangers in a shop when one of them started throwing hand signs at the camera, encouraging the content creator to do the same.

Almost immediately, IShowSpeed's friend and Twitch star, Kai Cenat, called him up and asked him to leave the public space and go to a private room with the camera and crew. He then said:

"Yo Speed, go somewhere private real quick, go somewhere private with the camera."

The urgency in his voice was apparent, and the YouTuber complied. After he had gone to a more secluded spot in the store, Cenat warned him not to do any type of hand gesture that people in NYC tell him to, claiming they might be gang signs:

"Bro, whatever they tell you to throw up, don't throw that sh*t up. Whatever they tell you to throw up, any gang signs, don't put your hands up."

"Alright sir": IShowSpeed looked concerned after Kai Cenat called him for showing signs livestream

IShowSpeed is known for his IRL streams from all around the world, having even been fake kidnapped in Brazil after a fellow YouTuber named YourFellowArab pranked him. With his growing popularity, he is prone to getting swarmed by fans in public spaces, with numerous people coming up to him and interacting with him.

On May 22, 2024, the 19-year-old was in the middle of streaming from a shop in New York City when he started dancing with a few strangers. The whole thing was innocent at first, with everyone seemingly having fun and laughing. However, without much warning, one of the people started throwing signs at the camera and encouraged the streamer to join.

IShowSpeed hesitantly relented after saying:

"What is that? What is that?"

Shortly afterward, Kai Cenat called him to interrupt the stream and advised the content creator not to show any "gang signs."

The YouTube star's expression promptly changed from one of excitement to one of somberness, and he claimed that he had only shown the middle finger:

"No, no, no. I put the middle finger! Alright, yes sir"

Cenat replied:

"Okay you good, just don't throw your hands up."

IShowSpeed has become very popular as a content creator and naturally attracts a lot of attention wherever he goes. Last month, he crossed the 24-million subscriber mark on YouTube.

